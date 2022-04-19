Coming off a good performance at our own Raidiger Invitational on Tuesday, April 12, we traveled to Paint Valley for their invite on Thursday. Windy conditions prevailed, but as it seems this year, we didn’t let it affect us! We decided to work on relays, and let some other athletes work on some different things. Three out of four relays turned in their best times of the year!
Leading the night off with a strong come-from-behind victory, the 4x800-meter team of Carson Kittaka, Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, and Mitch Green came close to their best, missing by a few tenths.
Right behind them in the line-up, Cai Marquez, continues to win the 110-meter hurdles. He blasted out of the blocks and set a new personal best of 15.83 seconds. He followed up a few events later in his 300-meter hurdles, winning with another great start, and another personal best of 43.08 seconds. I’ve got to do some checking, but he’s got to be one of the top hurdlers in the area, if not the best!
The 4x200-meter and the 4x100-meter relays ran their best times of the year. Alex Stoller, Aidan Kelly, Elijah McCain, and Parker Riggs turned in a 1:38.48 in the 4x2, which landed them fourth. They turned around two events later and went 48.92 to pick up fifth in the 4x1. Only downside to these runs, Alex Stoller pulled up on the first exchange with a possible hamstring injury. We are waiting with fingers crossed on x-ray results. This could be a big hit to the dirty dozen!
We did pick up some points in the field events. Cody Helton threw for fourth place in the shot put. This is an area we need to continue to pick up points later in the year! Coach Dyke is seeing progress and believes this will happen!
Ty Reisinger ran the 1600-meter for a change of pace. He picked up a fourth-place with a strong run of 5:08.36, showing some divers-ability!
We worked on speed with our other two distance athletes, Jack and Mitch, who ran the 400- and 200-meter dashes, out of their usual routine. Both ran really well, showing them both they had some speed in reserve! They can use this in their distance races. Probably the biggest surprise of the night was Mitch’s first place finish in the 400-meter dash, yes 400m, edging out Huntington’s Seth McCloskey at the line by 0.1 of a second, running a 53.86, a personal best for him. He also ran for sixth in the 200-meter dash with another personal best of 24.96. Jack picked up 10th in the 400-meter race, 59.84, and 19th in the 200-meter, 27.05, again showing him there is speed in the tank!
Rounding out the evening, despite cold temperatures, and a substitution, the 4x400-meter team of Ty, Elijah, Aidan, and Mitch finished with an exciting best time and first place finish of 3:41.7, another personal best.
So all in all, five first-place finishes, three fourth-place finishes, one fifth-place, and a sixth-place, plus numerous personal bests, led to a fourth place finish as a team. But I guarantee they knew we were there!
We are at Amanda Clearcreek Tuesday and Chillicothe Thursday.
We’ve actually moved past the halfway point of the season. We’ll really start focusing on answering questions that still remain, but a few more wrinkles were added to the mix at Paint Valley!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.