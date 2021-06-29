Playing in the annual Jim Jadwin Memorial tournament over the weekend at various Ross County fields, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers picked up a pair of wins over out-of-area teams.
Overall, the Shockers went 2-2 in the tournament. First to start, it was a game with the Chillicothe Post 757 Colts on Friday, June 25.
The Shockers outhit the Colts 11-8, but they ultimately lost 7-4. Errors played a factor, as Waverly committed two while Chillicothe had one.
The Shockers appeared to be off to a good start by plating three runs in the top of the first inning. Alex Boles started with a one-out double before Dakota Secrest worked a walk behind him. Ben Sterritt doubled to send Boles home, while Secrest went to third. Easton Lansing followed with a line drive single to right field, sending Secrest home. Roger Woodruff grounded out to plate Sterritt and make it 3-0.
However, the Colts came back in the bottom half with three runs to tie it up. They later took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Another run scored in the bottom of the fourth and a final one in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-3.
The Shockers attempted to rally in the top of the seventh. Boles was able to reach base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a single from Sterritt.
Sterritt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Secrest, Lansing, and Edwards had two hits each. Lansing and Woodruff each had one RBI.
Jerrod Tackett started on the hill and suffered the loss for the Shockers in 4-2/3 innings of work before Mason Ratcliff closed it out in relief.
In their second game of the day, the Shockers went to Ross County Park and took out the frustrations on the visiting Columbus Knights Post 457.
With the way Ben Sterritt was swinging the bat, it didn’t take long for the Shockers to storm out to an 11-0 win.
Sterritt hit back-to-back home runs in his first two appearances and doubled in his third trip to the plate, adding up to a 3-for-3 day with seven RBIs from his two homers and the double. Carter Nickel had the other three RBIs, going 1-for-3 with a triple.
Edwards finished 2-for-3 with three runs. Roger Woodruff was 1-for-3 with a run and a double. Derek Eblin, Secrest and Lansing all had a hit as well.
Ben Flanders pitched for the win, giving up just one hit, while striking out three in two innings of work. Mason Ratcliff pitched the final three innings, giving up a run while striking out six.
One win led to another as Post 142 returned to action in the Jim Jadwin Memorial on Saturday. The Shockers opened their day with a 12-9 win over Adrian (Michigan) Post 275.
Adrian’s only lead was in the opening inning, as the northerners plated a pair of runs.
Waverly had a solid start, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Post 275 added another run in the top of the second, only to have Post 142 counter with four more runs, increasing the lead to 8-3.
Neither team scored in the third inning. Adrian added another run in the fourth before Waverly countered with four more, 12-4.
In the top of the fifth, Adrian produced five runs in a rally attempt, falling short 9-4.
For the Shockers, Alex Boles had a 3-for-3 day, scoring three times and collecting two RBIs. Easton Lansing was also a perfect 3-for-3, having one RBI, a double, and a run. Gillen was 3-for-3 as well, having one run and three RBIs.
Derek Eblin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Secrest and Woodruff each had two hits and one RBI.
Carter Nickel picked up the pitching victory with 4-2/3 innings of work. He gave up just one earned run on six hits, while striking out four and walking three. Alex Boles finished the final 1/3 inning, giving up two hits and striking out one.
“Carter was solid on the mound for us,” said Shockers Head Coach Jonathan Teeters. “It was nice to see us produce offensively, and of course it’s always a good day when you beat any team from up north.”
Wrapping up tournament play, the Shockers took on Ashland Post 76 at Ross Park, suffering a 10-3 loss.
Post 76 did its damage early, scoring one run in the opening inning, three more in the second inning, three in the third, and two in the fourth to go up 9-0.
Waverly finally cracked the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. L.T. Jordan started with a one-out single before Alex Boles reached on an error. Both scored on a hit from Dakota Secrest, who was thrown out at second base. The Shockers continued to hit and managed to add another run. Roger Woodruff doubled, moved to third when Easton Lansing followed with a single, and scored on another single from Derek Eblin. A strikeout brought the inning to an end with the Shockers trailing 9-3.
Ashland added its final run in the bottom of the fifth inning, extending the lead to 10-3. The Shockers had their final hitting opportunity in the top of the sixth, but Post 76 took the batters down in order, bringing the game to an end.
For the Shockers, Eblin finished 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI. Jordan was 3-for-4 with a run. Secrest was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Woodruff was 1-for-3 with his double, while Lansing was 1-for-3 with a run.
Secrest started and pitched the first two innings, suffering the loss. Ben Flanders and Levi Coriell closed it out in relief.
With those weekend results, the Shockers moved to 4-10 overall. They remain at 0-3 in the South Central Ohio League. They are scheduled to host Chillicothe Post 757 on Wednesday at Piketon High School.
