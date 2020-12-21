Playing games on back-to-back nights, the Eastern Eagles suffered a loss at Valley Friday night before bouncing back with a home win over West Union on Saturday.
The following story includes sections on both games.
Friday, Dec. 18 @ Valley
Facing a strong shooting, athletic Valley Indians team, the Eastern Eagles fell behind by double digits in the opening quarter and never recovered, falling 70-38.
Eastern senior Dillion Mattox was the only player to reach double figure scoring for the Eagles with 11 points, followed by freshman Abe McBee with eight and junior Brennen Slusher with six.
For Valley, Bryce Stewart scored 23, followed by Jace Copley with 17, Ty Perkins with 14, and Carter Nickel with 12.
EHS — 5 12 14 7 — 38
VHS — 17 12 19 22 — 70
EASTERN (38) — Chase Carter 0 0 0-0 0, Abe McBee 4 0 0-2 8, Lance Barnett 1 0 0-0 2, Dillion Mattox 5 0 1-1 11, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 1 0-0 3, Neil Leist 2 0 0-0 4, Brennen Slusher 0 2 0-0 6, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 3 1-3 38.
VALLEY (70) — George Arnett 0 0 0-0 0, Jace Copley 3 3 2-2 17, Ty Perkins 6 0 2-4 14, Dylan Ellis 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Nickel 3 2 0-0 12, Cody Metzler 1 0 0-0 2, Colt Buckle 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Wood 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Greathouse 1 0 0-0 2, Bryce Stewart 8 1 4-5 23, TOTALS 22 6 8-11 70.
Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. West Union
A strong first half was more than enough to propel the Eagles to a non-league 51-40 victory over the visiting West Union Dragons on Saturday.
Eastern outscored West Union 14-6 in the opening quarter. Sophomore Neil Leist scored eight of the 14 for the Eagles, including a pair of three-pointers. Dillion Mattox added another trifecta, while Abe McBee provided three points from a bucket and a free throw.
In the second quarter, Leist added two more triples to lead the way for his team, while Brennen Slusher connected on another. McBee, Mattox, Jake Tribby and Isaac Richardson all added baskets, as the Eagles outscored the Dragons 17-10. At the break, they led 31-16.
Mattox had the only trifecta of the third quarter, while Leist provided a pair of baskets. Tribby added three points with a free throw and a basket. McBee also provided a basket, while Trenten Brown added two points from the line. At the end of the third frame, Eastern was ahead 45-32.
The final quarter saw Mattox add three points, Tribby provide a final bucket, and Leist hit one from the line, as the Eagles closed the 51-40 win.
For Eastern, Leist finished with 19 points, followed by Mattox with 11 points. Tribby and McBee each had seven points. C. Campbell led West Union with 19 points.
The Eagles will be back in action on Jan. 5 in a home contest versus Portsmouth West.
WUHS — 6 10 16 8 — 40
EHS — 14 17 14 6 — 51
WEST UNION (40) — C. Jones 0 0 3-4 3, Knox 1 0 0-0 2, B. Hunt 0 1 0-0 3, B. Blake 3 0 0-0 6, B. Gallowite 3 0 1-7 7, C. Campbell 7 1 2-2 19, C. Steed 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 2 6-13 40.
EASTERN (51) — Trenten Brown 0 0 2-2 2, Abe McBee 3 0 1-2 7, Dillion Mattox 2 2 1-3 11, Isaac Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Neil Leist 3 4 1-2 19, Brennen Slusher 0 1 0-0 3, Logan Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Lance Barnett 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 3 0 1-3 7, TOTALS 12 7 6-12 51.
