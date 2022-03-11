ATHENS — Even though it took overtime, the Waverly Tigers are one step closer to their goal of a Division II regional championship.
In front of a loud and enthusiastic crowd, the Waverly Tigers survived a "Sweet 16" defensive slugfest against the McClain Tigers Thursday night, securing a ticket to the Elite 8 with a 50-44 overtime victory on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center.
Waverly will return Saturday, March 12, for a 4 p.m. Division II regional final clash with the Heath Bulldogs. Heath defeated Meadowbrook 47-44 in overtime in the earlier regional semifinal game on Thursday night to set up the clash with Waverly.
The Tigers met Heath in regular season action a little more than a year ago and suffered a 53-47 double overtime home loss to the visiting Bulldogs.
"Heath has everyone back but a guard. They are almost the exact same team, while we have had some changes," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. "Physically they are way above us I think. We have our work cut out for us. We are going to have to find a way to negate some of that length in the middle of the paint. If we can get out and go in transition and shot fake those guys, I would love to think we could get some calls and get to the foul line and knock those shots down.
"They are a good team. I think it will be up to who is making plays and who is not at that point. You may even see us slow it down a little bit, run some offense, take some time off and then look to attack. We will get something together in the next day, and we will be back."
First, the Waverly Tigers had a tall task in front of them of taking down the McClain Tigers.
"We were not very efficient. I thought we missed a lot of easy ones that we normally knock down. The coaches and I talked about it before we even came here," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. "It seems like for whatever reason when we come to the Convo, we don't shoot the ball well in that first game. If we are able to survive, usually the second one treats us a little better. We are going to need it, if we are planning to move on against Heath, because Heath is a different beast."
It certainly was not the start Waverly was hoping to have against McClain. McClain senior Bryson Badgley delivered the game's first three-point shot to start the scoring. Waverly senior Will Futhey set two screens for his teammates before going to the paint and securing an offensive rebound and putback bucket to get his team on the scoreboard. McClain scored the next eight points, getting up to an 11-2 lead, which forced Waverly coach Travis Robertson to burn his first timeout of the night with 3:52 left in the opening quarter.
Coming out of that timeout, Waverly freshman Braylon Robertson was on the floor, guarding McClain's 6-4 stout senior wing Kendyll Toney. Braylon Robertson may have been giving up six inches of height, but he was up to the task of guarding Toney and making it difficult for him to handle the ball or get open.
Trey Robertson was able to connect on Waverly's first three-pointer soon after. Then the Waverly defensive intensity led to another opportunity to score. Trey Robertson fired the ball Braylon's way, and Braylon delivered with another three pointer, cutting the lead down to 11-8. Braylon had the next big three-pointer, bringing the game to a 13-13 tie with under a minute left in the opening quarter. Trey Robertson was able to draw a charge from Badgley, which gave him his second foul of the night at the end of the opening quarter. Badgley picked up his third foul early in the second quarter after Waverly's Mark Stulley stole the ball away from him, sending Badgley to the bench for the rest of the first half.
Points were at a premium in both the second and third quarters, as each squad added just eight in each quarter. The first four minutes of the second quarter ticked off the clock with Toney hitting the only bucket, a three-pointer that put McClain up 16-13. Waverly struggled to hit shots and played from behind until Will Futhey was able to score the final bucket of the half and tie it at 21-21.
Will Futhey delivered the first bucket of the second half when his brother Wade lobbed the ball into him from the three-point line. That basket put Waverly in front of McClain for the first time in the contest. Waverly's defense created the next scoring opportunity, giving Stulley a steal and two free throws, increasing the lead to four, 25-21. McClain countered with back-to-back threes around a bucket from Futhey, tying the game at 27. Braylon Robertson delivered an assist to Will Futhey for the next bucket, but McClain answered, making the score 29-29 as the teams moved to the final quarter.
McClain struck first to start the fourth quarter and had leads of 32-29 and 34-31 before the Tigers willed their way ahead by controlling the next four minutes. Points were still at a premium but Trey Robertson and Will Futhey combined for seven, pushing the lead up to 38-34. Waverly's defense allowed just two shots and forced two turnovers during that stretch. But McClain wasn't going away as Badgley delivered on a second chance three-pointer, and Preston Saunders provided the next bucket to move his team ahead 39-38. Trey Robertson had a towering three to put Waverly ahead 41-39 with less than two minutes remaining. Then Toney brought the game to a tie with under a minute to go, 41-41.
Waverly looked to work the clock down and go for the winning shot. Trey Robertson drove, cutting along the baseline and hit what appeared to be the winning layup, but he was whistled for a charging foul. That left McClain 2.9 seconds to try and take the win. The Tigers got the ball across half court quickly, but Waverly senior Penn Morrison was able to intercept the pass and send the game to overtime.
"McClain is a great team. They've done really well this season," said Trey Robertson. "It wasn't gonna be easy and we had to come in here and fight and give it everything we got. Some of the stuff wasn't going our way. Then we just gutted it out. It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win."
Determined not to let the opportunity slip away, Trey Robertson scored the first bucket of the overtime session on an assist from Stulley. After McClain missed two attempts at a tie, the Tigers worked the clock as they looked to seal the win on the line. Over the final two minutes of the overtime session, Waverly was 7-of-10 from the line, with Robertson going 6-of-8. Waverly had the lead up to 47-41 before McClain scored, cutting it to 47-43. Robertson was also whistled for a foul when Badgley was shooting a three, but Badgley could only hit one shot. That came after Robertson had added two more free throws to make it 49-43. Robertson went back to the line and had the final free throw in the game, as the Tigers sealed the deal 50-40.
"I wasn't too panicked. I felt like we hadn't played real well offensively. I thought we were one run from putting the game away," said Coach Travis Robertson. "The run really didn't come. Will created it himself by getting some offensive rebound putbacks and outworking those guys in the paint. Once we got the lead, I was confident our guard play could hold onto the ball and make some free throws, even though we missed some free throws. If we had it to do all over again and we are in the same scenario, we are going to do the same thing."
It was not a strong shooting night for the Tigers, who went just 4-of-22 from three-point range and 10-of-17 from the line. Waverly was 14-of-25 from two-point range with Will Futhey going 8-of-9 himself. Will Futhey finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.
"We weren't making shots, but we fought and survived. Thanks to this big dude right beside me here," said Trey Robertson of Will Futhey. "He carried us. He swallowed everything up in there (in the paint) and finished tonight. I couldn't be more proud of him."
"We missed a lot of rebounds. We have to make more free throws," said Coach Robertson. "Rebounding-wise, Will Futhey is a man. When you go back and watch the film, he's one guy in there against two or three sometimes. He is probably the best rebounder out of his area that I've had the opportunity to coach. If you can get effort out of Will like that, it is good for us. If he hadn't done that, we're on the losing side of this game."
Trey Robertson scored 24 hard-fought points, while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
"Obviously, Trey is our main scorer, but when we come out with a slow start, I know I have got to pick up my slack a little bit," said Will Futhey. "A big part of our game is getting rebounds to get extra shots. In the first quarter, they (the shots) weren't falling. We were getting rebounds and getting those extra shots. Eventually they're gonna fall. I think it's a big big momentum shift on those and-ones, and really just getting offensive rebound putbacks."
Waverly won the turnover battle, having just eight, while McClain suffered 16. Waverly also won the rebound battle 25-17.
McClain was 11-of-19 from two-point range, 6-of-15 from three-point land and 4-of-6 from the line. Kendyll Toney finished with 14 points, while Badgley had 10.
The defensive play provided by Braylon Robertson and Penn Morrison also proved crucial down the stretch.
"Matchups defensively for us, I felt like Penn and Braylon gave us a better chance physically," said Coach Robertson. "In the first half, Bray gave us a huge lift by hitting some threes. Defensively, that Toney kid is a load when he wants to get to the basket. He is hard to handle. But Braylon physically is capable of doing that. I thought he did a great job on him."
Trey Robertson was also proud of his younger brother, Braylon Robertson.
"I think people look at him and don't give him enough credit that he deserves. He will guard you and not back down," said Trey Robertson. "You might punch him in the face. You might get him with an elbow or something. He will not back down. He's always coming after you. He can shoot it. They kept leaving him open for a little bit, and he has all the confidence in the world, which is what we need. We need him to keep shooting."
The senior class, six strong, is thankful to have the opportunity to play in the regional final.
"It means everything," said Will Futhey. "For four years now as seniors, we put in all the work, the blood, the sweat, and the tears. We enjoy every second of it. We know we have to come prepared and really have a good day at practice every day we can, come out here and put on a performance, and do the best we can."
Game time is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. The winner of that game will advance to the state semifinal at the University of Dayton on March 18 for an 8:30 p.m. game.
BOX SCORE:
D2 Regional Semifinal
@ Ohio University
March 10, 2022
Waverly 50, McClain 44 OT
WHS - 13 9 8 12 9 - 50
MHS - 13 8 8 12 3 - 44
WAVERLY (50) — Mark Stulley 0 0 3-4 3, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 2 6-9 24, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Braylon Robertson 0 2 0-0 6, Penn Morrison 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 8 0 1-3 17, TOTALS 14 4 10-16 50.
MCCLAIN (44) — Preston Saunders 2 1 0-0 7, Bryson Badgley 0 3 1-3 10, Braden Wright 1 0 2-2 4, Kendyll Toney 5 1 1-1 14, Wesley Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Seth Wise 2 1 0-0 7, Evann Mischal 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 6 4-6 44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.