As Eastern’s top female runner over the past four years, senior Abby Cochenour has certainly left her mark on the cross country and track programs.
Now Cochenour has her sights set on more success as she signed with Shawnee State University on Tuesday afternoon in the EHS cafeteria with friends, family, coaches and school officials present.
Cochenour will be headed to a nationally renowned NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) running program under Shawnee State Head Cross Country/Track Coach Eric Putnam, where multiple Pike County runners have had success.
“I’m thrilled to have Abby join our team. Abby is a tremendous athlete,” said Putnam, who noted he had been recruiting Cochenour for several years.
Another connection to SSU is through Eastern Cross Country Coach Corey Culbertson, a former Shawnee State runner himself, who is in the school’s all-time record book, tied for 14th with two other runners in a time of 25:33 for an eight-kilometer race.
“Corey has coached these kids very well and doesn’t overtrain them,” said Coach Putnam. “They have tremendous room to grow in college. Obviously, Evan Leist (Kentucky Christian/Cedarville University) has really improved and been successful. I don’t want to put pressure on Abby to do exactly all of that. But I’m pretty confident, like Evan, she can just run year round and become fantastic.”
Piketon graduate Megan Day was the last female runner to represent Pike County at Shawnee. Day ran in the NAIA National Championship with the SSU women’s cross county team at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte, N.C. to finish her collegiate career on Nov. 21, 2015.
“Our goal would be to have Abby in our top five however that shakes out,” said Putnam. “I think she is probably a national qualifier within her first two years in the 1,500-meter run for our track team. Abby has the speed to be really good. I think she’s really going to flourish in track. We run a lot of fun places, like Myrtle Beach and Charlotte.”
Cochenour felt Shawnee was the perfect fit for her academically and athletically.
“I want to stay close to home. Now I can still live at home and commute every day. Shawnee has a good nursing program. That made the decision a lot easier,” said Cochenour.
“I’m looking forward to having girls to run with. I’ve always had people to run with, but I’ve never had a full girls team, so that’ll be cool. I am excited that there are girls faster than me, because I feel like I am going to be able to get faster with them pushing me.”
Cochenour is also a standout basketball player who surpassed the 1,000-point milestone early in her junior year. She has the goal in her upcoming senior season of surpassing her father, Mark, in the Eastern 1,000 Point Club. Mark Cochenour’s record is 1,801 points.
Putnam knows there is plenty of time for running in Cochenour’s future and is happy that she is continuing to play basketball for her final year of high school.
“How can you tell a kid in their senior year not to do something they love? Some coaches would tell them to stop, but I encourage them to keep playing basketball or whatever sports they are in,” he said.
Cochenour never considered playing basketball in college and is looking forward to focusing on running full time after graduation from EHS.
“In high school, I’ve been a multi-sport athlete and never had the chance to focus on one sport before. It will be cool just to focus on one sport in college, and that’s all,” said Cochenour, who has the goal of pushing her Eastern school record five-kilometer time of 19:34 down to the low 18s at SSU.
Cochenour loves running because of the challenge it presents.
“I like being challenged very day. Running is not easy. It is physically and mentally challenging. That’s what I like about it. It is hard and very difficult,” said Cochenour.
“I know college will be a big change with a lot more miles. So it will be hard to adjust to that, but I think it will go well. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to the traveling aspect of college running. Corey did the best he could, but we only race in Ohio. It will be cool to go out of state.”
Cochenour is appreciative to everyone who helped her along the way.
“I’m thankful for my family obviously. They helped in this decision, because they didn’t want to see me go far away. I’m a homebody and like staying with my family,” said Cochenour.
“I want to thank my teammates, especially Neil (Leist) and Garrett (Cody), because during this whole season they ran with me. I was playing volleyball also. Sometimes I would get done with game at 9 o’clock, and Neil would go run with me at that time of night. Garrett always helped me when I wasn’t having such a good running day. He would always give me great advice, and he is just a freshman. Garrett’s advice got me through the hard days.”
Cochenour is excited to become Eastern Coach Corey Culbertson’s first runner to go to the SSU program.
“I need to thank Corey. I think it is cool that I’m going there and running under the same coach. Corey has been a big help. He knows so much. Not very many coaches run the workouts with their kids, and he runs everything with us.”
This is Culbertson’s fourth year at Eastern, as he continues to build the program from the elementary level up through high school.
“Abby is the first four-year athlete I’ve had. Obviously, there was talent that was easily recognized. You didn’t have to be an expert to see that talent,” said Culbertson. “In her freshman year, Abby set the school record and did some really great things. But her sophomore year was when she really came into her own and that was when she got into the night race at Centerville.”
Culbertson feels Centerville’s “Saturday Night Lights” was a turning point for the Eastern cross country program.
“I always think about Abby wanting to go to that race. It was an elite race, and you have to hit a certain time to enter it. It is a big commitment. Abby wanted to do it, and that was very cool, because it paved the way for future runners,” said Culbertson.
“Aiden Werner (eighth-grader) won it this year. We wouldn’t have gone to that meet if she hadn’t wanted to go that year. Getting in that meet where you feel uncomfortable is how you push yourself. It is a competition with bigger schools and more kids. You may be a little overwhelmed, but you just go out and run. Abby wasn’t intimidated at all. Now all of our kids say that is our favorite meet.”
Throughout Cochenour’s high school career, she has won multiple Southern Ohio Conference championships in track and cross country while setting records.
“Abby’s (cross country) record should stand for a while. We have some junior high girls who are good runners. It is hard work. They have the ability to do it, but it will depend on their work ethics,” said Culbertson. “The girls numbers have increased a lot. We had a record junior high numbers for girls. I would think some of that can be attributed to Abby.”
The future remains bright for the program as the growth continues.
“I’m sad to see Abby go, but I’m excited to see her run for Shawnee. I’m glad Abby is running in college,” said Culbertson. “She can show, like Evan Leist (Eastern grad currently running at Cedarville University), that this sport is real and people can do really well and accomplish a lot as a college runner. It is an unknowing way to give back to the program.”
