Waverly turned in a dominant victory on the road at Oak Hill Monday evening, as the Lady Tigers took down the Lady Oaks 59-15.

Waverly used a dominant start, outscoring the Lady Oaks 20-3 in the opening quarter to set the table early. Caris Risner led the charge for the Lady Tigers with nine of those points. Kelli Stewart, Bailey Vulgamore, Aerian Tackett and Paige O’Bryant all scored as well.


