Waverly turned in a dominant victory on the road at Oak Hill Monday evening, as the Lady Tigers took down the Lady Oaks 59-15.
Waverly used a dominant start, outscoring the Lady Oaks 20-3 in the opening quarter to set the table early. Caris Risner led the charge for the Lady Tigers with nine of those points. Kelli Stewart, Bailey Vulgamore, Aerian Tackett and Paige O’Bryant all scored as well.
Vulgamore led the attack for Waverly in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her team’s 16. Risner added four more points and Morgan Crabtree contributed a bucket. At the half, Waverly led 36-8.
Stewart led Waverly with five points in the third quarter. Risner, Crabtree and Vulgamore each had a bucket. The Lady Tigers took a 47-10 lead going to the fourth frame.
In the final eight minutes of play, O’Bryant led Waverly with eight points, while Stewart and Shelby Blanton each had a basket, capping the 59-15 win.
Bailey Vulgamore finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Risner added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. O’Bryant provided 10 points and a pair of steals.
Stewart had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Crabtree produced four points, three rebounds and two steals. Tackett generated four points and two steals. Blanton added two points, one rebound and one steal.
With the victory, Waverly improved to 4-2 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will take on Valley at home Thursday evening.
