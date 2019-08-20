Tuesday night the Waverly Tigers volleyball team got off to a fast start and never looked back as they earned a 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-9) match victory over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators.
With the win, the Tigers are off to a 2-0 start after they defeated Washington Monday.
“Usually it takes us a couple sets to get going; usually a couple games and we were just ready to go,” said Waverly head coach Nancy Terry.
Waverly jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in set one, forcing West to use an early timeout. The Tigers then pulled ahead 19-7 before taking the first set 25-13.
In set two after a 6-6 tie, Waverly used a 4-0 run to build momentum taking a 10-6 lead. The Tigers then forced the Senators to use their last timeout as they took a 20-12 lead. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the match when they scored five of the last six points on their way to a 25-13 set two win.
It was all Tigers in set three as they jumped out to a 9-1 lead and an eventual 25-9 set win and a sweep over the Senators.
“It's a great way to start league. I thought we looked very good tonight playing together, talking and communicating,” Terry said.
Although Waverly lost some pieces from last years team, Terry was very excited about starting the season 2-0.
“We lost several players but we have some young players stepping up. A lot of players we had last year have improved so much.”
Statistically Hailie Silcott led the Tigers with six kills, while Carli Knight, Avery Davis and Sarah Thompson each ended with three kills each. Thompson also ended the night with three blocks, while Mattie Elliot ended with two. Avery Davis also picked up an ace.
Now the Tigers will shift their focus on South Webster before dates with Northwest and Wheelersburg.
“Right now we have to look at Webster," said Terry. "South Webster always has a tough team, and tomorrow night that's what we're going to be focusing on is just getting a win on Thursday and looking one game ahead at a time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.