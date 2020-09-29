Starting a surge in mid-September, the Western Lady Indians picked up their first varsity volleyball victory of the year on Sept. 15. That triumph was the beginning of a run, as the Lady Indians won five of their next six matches. Over that same two week span, the Lady Indians netted their first three Southern Ohio Conference Division I victories, propelling themselves to fourth in the standings.
The following story includes statistics and scores from matches over the past few weeks. The Lady Indians took on Symmes Valley at home Tuesday evening and will go to North Adams on Wednesday night. On Saturday, they will take on South Webster at 12 noon. On Monday, Oct. 5, they will play a modified Volley For The Cure match with Pike County opponent Eastern.
Sept. 14 @ Peebles
The Western Lady Indians traveled west to Adams County and suffered a 1-3 loss (19-25, 16-25, 26-24, 21-25) to the hosting Peebles Lady Indians in Monday evening non-league action.
Statistics for Western included:
Kills: Alyssa Marhoover 8, Mea Henderson 7, Kenzi Ferneau 5, Taylor Grooms 2, Chloe Beekman 2, Paige Davis 1.
Aces: Mea Henderson 3, Paige Davis 3, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1.
Digs: Kenzi Ferneau 19, Paige Davis 14, Brooklyn Leedy 10, Chloe Beekman 8, Mea Henderson 8, Alyssa Marhoover 3, Sakayla Beckett 3, Taylor Grooms 1, Maddie Clay 1.
Assists: Paige Davis 13, Mea Henderson 10, Sakayla Beckett 1, Trista Young 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Brooklyn Leedy 13-for-15, Taylor Grooms 13-for-15.
Sept. 15 vs. Green
Western picked up its first win and first sweep of the year over Green 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-17) the next night, sparking a run of victories. A story on this match ran previously (Sept. 13, 2020), but the statistics were not available at press time on that date.
Statisics for Western from the battle with Green include:
Kills: Mea Henderson 8, Kenzi Ferneau 7, Sakayla Beckett 6, Chloe Beekman 4, Paige Davis 2, Alyssa Marhoover 1.
Aces: Mea Henderson 5, Paige Davis 5, Taylor Grooms 1, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Kenzi Ferneau 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1.
Blocks: Sakayla Beckett 3, Mea Henderson 1.
Digs: Kenzi Ferneau 21, Brooklyn Leedy 12, Chloe Beekman 8, Taylor Grooms 7, Mea Henderson 5, Paige Davis 4, Trista Young 2, Sakayla Beckett 2.
Assists: Paige Davis 15, Mea Henderson 8, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1, Sakayla Beckett 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Kenzi Ferneau 14-for-17, Brooklyn Leedy 9-for-10.
Sept. 17 vs. East
The Western Lady Indians picked up a 3-1 victory over Sciotoville East (25-13, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17) for their second victory in a row.
Statistics for Western included:
Kills: Mea Henderson 15, Kenzi Ferneau 9, Alyssa Marhoover 7, Chloe Beekman 6, Sakayla Beckett 4, Paige Davis 1.
Aces: Alyssa Marhoover 3, Chloe Beekman 3, Paige Davis 2, Brooklyn Leedy 1, Mea Henderson 1.
Blocks: Chloe Beekman 1, Sakayla Beckett 1.
Digs: Brooklyn Leedy 22, Kenzi Ferneau 15, Chloe Beekman 13, Mea Henderson 10, Taylor Grooms 9, Paige Davis 6, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Trista Young 1, Maddie Clay 1.
Assists: Paige Davis 23, Mea Henderson 14, Kenzi Ferneau 1, Chloe Beekman 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Kenzi Ferneau 20-for-22, Taylor Grooms 10-for-10, Brooklyn Leedy 9-for-10.
Sept. 21 vs. Paint Valley
Battling a team from the Scioto Valley Conference for Senior Night, the Western Lady Indians made it a memorable win for their seniors — the trio of Mea Henderson, Paige Davis and Brooklyn Leedy. Winning 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-13), the Lady Indians came from being down 0-2 and fought back to win the closely contested match with excitement.
Statistics for Western included:
Kills: Mea Henderson 7, Kenzi Ferneau 7, Alyssa Marhoover 7, Chloe Beekman 5, Sakayla Beckett 2, Paige Davis 1, Maddie Clay 1.
Aces: Chloe Beekman 4, Mea Henderson 1, Paige Davis 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1.
Blocks: Sakayla Beckett 4, Paige Davis 1, Kenzi Ferneau 1, Chloe Beekman 1.
Digs: Kenzi Ferneau 25, Brooklyn Leedy 22, Paige Davis 21, Alyssa Marhoover 12, Chloe Beekman 10, Taylor Grooms 8, Trista Young 4, Sakayla Beckett 4, Maddie Clay 1.
Assists: Paige Davis 16, Mea Henderson 11, Sakayla Beckett 1, Kenzi Ferneau 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Kenzi Ferneau 31-for-35, Brooklyn Leedy 13-for-15.
Sept. 22 @ New Boston
Western closed out the first round of Southern Ohio Conference Division I action on Sept. 22 with road win at New Boston of 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16).
Statistics for Western follow:
Kills: Alyssa Marhoover 8, Chloe Beekman 7, Kenzi Ferneau 7, Mea Henderson 7, Sakayla Beckett 4, Paige Davis 1, Taylor Grooms 1.
Aces Served: Mea Henderson 6, Paige Davis 1, Alyssa Marhoover 1.
Blocks: Sakayla Beckett 4, Paige Davis 1, Mea Henderson 1.
Digs: Brooklyn Leedy 17, Kenzi Ferneau 17, Paige Davis 12, Taylor Grooms 9, Mea Henderson 8, Trista Young 7, Alyssa Marhoover 5, Maddie Clay 4, Chloe Beekman 4.
Assists: Mea Henderson 15, Paige Davis 14, Trista Young 1, Maddie Clay 1, Taylor Grooms 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Kenzi Ferneu 32-for-32, Taylor Grooms 13-for-14.
Sept. 24 @ Notre Dame
The Lady Indians gave Notre Dame a battle in the second meeting of the year, but they ultimately lost 0-3 (17-25, 19-25, 18-25) on the road. Notre Dame remains unbeaten in SOC I play.
Statistics for Western follow:
Kills: Kenzi Ferneau 6, Mea Henderson 3, Chloe Beekman 2, Sakayla Beckett 2, Alyssa Marhoover 1.
Aces: Paige Davis 2, Mea Henderson 1.
Blocks: Mea Henderson 1.
Digs: Kenzi Ferneau 29, Paige Davis 8, Trista Young 7, Brooklyn Leedy 6, Alyssa Marhoover 5, Chloe Beekman 4, Mea Henderson 3, Sakayla Beckett 3, Taylor Grooms 2.
Assists: Paige Davis 7, Mea Henderson 4, Trista Young 1.
Serve Receive Leader: Kenzi Ferneau 29-for-31.
Sept. 28 @ Hillsboro
The Lady Indians recorded their second non-league win of the year with a road triumph over the Hillsboro Lady Indians 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-23).
Statistics for Western in the win included:
Kills: Alyssa Marhoover 12, Kenzi Ferneau 8, Sakayla Beckett 7, Mea Henderson 5, Chloe Beekman 5, Paige Davis 1.
Aces: Kenzi Ferneau 4, Mea Henderson 2, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Chloe Beekman 1, Brooklyn Leedy 1, Paige Davis 1.
Blocks: Sakayla Beckett 1.
Digs: Kenzi Ferneau 14, Alyssa Marhoover 11, Paige Davis 11, Brooklyn Leedy 10, Chloe Beekman 9, Mea Henderson 7, Maddie Clay 3, Taylor Grooms 3, Trista Young 1.
Assists: Mea Henderson 17, Paige Davis 17, Taylor Grooms 1, Alyssa Marhoover 1, Kenzi Ferneau 1.
Serve Receive Leaders: Kenzi Ferneau 16-for-16, Brooklyn Leedy 14-for-14.
