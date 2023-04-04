In varsity baseball action for Pike County, Waverly and Western both picked up league wins Monday night, Eastern Eagles won a pair of games to finish the first week of the season, and the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a loss at Zane Trace.
The following sections include summaries for each team.
WESTERN
Western picked up a road Southern Ohio Conference Division I win Monday night, defeating the New Boston Tigers 13-4.
Western center fielder Josh Brewster generated the first run in the opening inning after coming up with a one-out walk, taking second on a passed ball, stealing third and then coming home on a wild pitch.
The hosting Tigers brought the game to a brief tie by countering with a run in the bottom of the second inning.
Moving ahead again, the Indians answered with another run in the top of the third inning. Tyler Kerns came up with the one-out walk this time and later scored. Brewster reached base on an error, Wyatt Henderson singled and Michael Bennett walked before the inning ended, but Kerns was the only one to make it home, making the lead 2-1.
Western extended the lead in a big way in the fifth inning, producing six runs while batting around. Jagger Grooms started with a leadoff walk, stole second and later scored on a passed ball. The next batter, Kerns, singled and later scored. Brewster reached on an error, Henderson walked, Bennett also reached and Wesley Satterfield singled as well. All four of those Indians scored. Western’s lead was up to 8-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, Brewster was hit by a pitch and later scored on a double from Henderson. That made the lead 9-1. The Tigers rallied for three runs in the home half of the inning to get within five, 9-4, before Western brought that to an end.
The Indians responded with four more runs in the top of the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 13-4. Satterfield led off with a double and later took third on a wild pitch. Nic Lightle drew a walk behind him. Next, Grooms came up with a one-out single and Kerns doubled. All four of those guys scored before New Boston recorded the third out.
Western’s defense took the batters down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning with pitcher Wyatt Henderson striking out two of the three.
On the mound, Henderson went the distance for the win. In seven innings, he gave up three runs, only one earned, on two hits, while striking out 11 batters and walking three. From the plate, Henderson was 1-4 with a run and an RBI.
Bennett finished 2-2 with a run and two RBIs. Kerns was 2-4 with three runs. Logan Thompson was 1-3 with one RBI. Satterfield went 2-4 with a pair of runs and one RBI. Grooms ended his day 1-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Christian Hawk also had one RBI and Brewster scored three runs.
Western is scheduled to take on Symmes Valley at home Wednesday evening.
WAVERLY
On Monday night, the Waverly Tigers picked up an 8-2 victory at South Webster.
Waverly senior Alex Boles (1-1) picked up the victory on the mound with four innings of work. He didn’t allow a run and struck out five batters. From the plate, he blasted a home run, finishing his night 1-3 with three RBIs.
Additionally, LT Jordan went 1-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Jase Hurd was 1-2 with a double and three stolen bases. Liam Cross was 1-1 with a double. Tanner Nichols went 2-4 with one RBI and a stolen base. Creed Smith ended his night 1-3 with two stolen bases.
On Friday, the Tigers will be back at home and will face SOC II opponent Eastern.
EASTERN
The Eastern Eagles picked up a pair of non-league wins in the opening week of baseball play, defeating New Boston and Sciotoville East.
On Tuesday, March 28, the Eagles traveled to New Boston and defeated the hosting Tigers 20-4.
Eastern scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, and five in the third to open up a 10-0 lead. The Tigers produced a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Then the Eagles flew off with 10 more runs. New Boston had three runs to finish the scoring in the bottom of the fifth before the game ended on the run rule.
For the Eagles, Nate Havens finished 4-4 with two doubles, five runs and three RBIs to lead the way. Christian Smith was 3-4 with one double, four runs and three RBIs. Braylon Lamerson ended his night 3-5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Dylan Morton also had four RBIs, going 3-4 with a run and stole two bases. Braydon Tomlison, Eddie Salmen and Eric Manley all had a hit and an RBI.
Morton picked up the pitching victory with four innings of work on the mound. He gave up one earned run on four hits, while striking out seven.
On Thursday, the Eagles returned home and defeated the visiting Sciotoville East Tartans 10-4.
East took the early lead, playing out to a 3-1 advantage after two innings of play. The Tartans then added another run in the top of the fourth inning.
The Eagles finally broke through with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and then added two insurance runs in the home half of the sixth to cap the scoring in the victory.
Mason Schaffner led the way in RBIs with three, finishing 2-4 from the plate with a pair of runs. Morton was also 2-4 with one RBI and two runs. Smith went 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Havens was 1-4 with two runs and one RBI. Cayden Haislop added an RBI.
Havens picked up the win on the mound in 5.1 innings, relieving Smith, who was the starter. Havens gave up one hit and one unearned run, while striking out eight and walking one.
The Eagles will travel to Waverly Friday for a Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup.
PIKETON
Getting into Scioto Valley Conference play at Zane Trace, the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a 14-4 loss Monday evening in six innings.
Piketon was able to keep it close through three innings, trailing 5-2. But the Pioneers outscored the Redstreaks 9-2 over the final three innings to end the game early.
At the plate for Piketon, Wayde Fout was 1-3 with two RBIs, while Alex Jenkins was 1-3 with one RBI. Cayde Conley also had an RBI. Grayson Roberts was 2-3 with a pair of runs. Garrett Moore went 1-4 with a run. Christian Horn and Zack Hannah each had a hit as well.
The Redstreaks will continue SVC action Wednesday at Southeastern.
