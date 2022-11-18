Over the course of a coaching career, there is an opportunity to impact many lives. The late Gabby Smith had that opportunity with former athletes at both Waverly and Western.
Two Western graduates, Rick Logan and Matt Daniels, were two of those student athletes who were deeply impacted by Smith. Logan and Justin Murray are co-owners of Industrial Reliability and Repair (IRR), Chillicothe, while Daniels serves as the Director of Shared Services since joining the company in 2018. This company was founded on many of the same principles taught by Coach Smith. IRR has 168 employees and has expanded to locations outside of the state of Ohio, including locations in Tennessee and North Carolina.
Being Western alumni, Logan and Daniels both wanted to give back to the community and help the Gabby Smith legacy live on. With the sponsorship of IRR, the first ever FUNdamental Basketball Camp in memory of Gabby Smith was held on Oct. 22 at Waverly Junior High School. It was open to girls and boys from kindergarten through eighth grade. It was attended by 75 kids. The Pike County schools were represented, as well as some students from Jackson and Ross County. Each participant got a basketball and a t-shirt.
Gabby Smith was a 1971 graduate of Western High School in Latham where he led the Indians to a Class A Regional Finals appearance that season and was named Ohio “Player of the Year”. Gabby Smith’s No. 35 jersey was retired in the early 1990s and hasn’t been worn at Western since then. Smith was Western’s all-time leading scorer until he was surpassed by 1992 graduate Renee Walls Davis. He played college basketball at Lander University in South Carolina, where he would become all conference and later inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Gabby Smith came home to coach at two Pike County high schools, replacing Hall of Fame coaches at each location. Gabby filled the vacancy left at Waverly when Carroll Hawhee retired, between 1980-82, leading them to one regional final. He then exited Waverly to return to his alma mater at Western, where he took over for his former coach Heckie Thompson between 1983-85.
According to Daniels, he and Logan met for the first time in junior high at Western when Logan was in eighth grade and Daniels was in seventh grade when they were brought together for junior high basketball practice. The reason they had not met before that time was because Logan attended the Cynthiana school, while Daniels was at Parker Elementary. Neither of those locations exist today, as all Western students attend the main campus. Although they did not play basketball for Smith in high school, Smith still made an impact on them as junior high basketball players by being present and helping with the program as a principal, mentor and friend to all of his students and players.
“We’re both Pike County boys who had Gabby as a mentor,” said Daniels. “Giving back to Pike County is super important.”
According to Daniels, one of the ways IRR gives back is by contacting Pike County schools and receiving names of students and families who could benefit from support at Christmas time in the form of gifts. They typically provide wrapped gifts for 12 to 14 homes.
The FUNdamental camp was a new offering this year and plans are in the works to continue it annually.
Daniels explained that a happenstance meeting on an airplane led to Rick Logan connecting with Karen Barefoot, a former NCAA women’s basketball player and coach. During the flight, the two struck up a conversation and became friends during that flight.
As a basketball player at Christopher Newport University, Barefoot was the first person in NCAA history to score 2,000 points and accumulate 1,000 assists. After her playing career was over, Barefoot coached at Apprentice School, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Elon University, Old Dominion, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. As a coach, Barefoot has accumulated 440 victories in 27 years.
Barefoot’s last coaching stop was at University of North Carolina Wilmington. She received offers to coach at other universities, but ended up coming to work at IRR as the Director of Organizational Effectiveness and took the lead on running the FUNdamental Basketball Camp. She has run camps throughout her coaching career.
Prior to the organization of the FUNdamental Basketball Camp, Barefoot was introduced to Nancy Smith, wife of the late Gabby Smith. According to Daniels, they have become close friends as well.
“This was one of the greatest days I’ve ever been involved in,” said Daniels. “We taught basketball skills, but it was also about teaching kids how to be successful in life, which was probably about 80 percent of it. Life will bring challenges. We want them to be prepared. We did it for the kids. That’s what Gabby would want us to do — give back to the community. We are trying to bring it back home to Pike County.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.