Over the course of a coaching career, there is an opportunity to impact many lives. The late Gabby Smith had that opportunity with former athletes at both Waverly and Western.

Two Western graduates, Rick Logan and Matt Daniels, were two of those student athletes who were deeply impacted by Smith. Logan and Justin Murray are co-owners of Industrial Reliability and Repair (IRR), Chillicothe, while Daniels serves as the Director of Shared Services since joining the company in 2018. This company was founded on many of the same principles taught by Coach Smith. IRR has 168 employees and has expanded to locations outside of the state of Ohio, including locations in Tennessee and North Carolina.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments