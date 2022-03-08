Southern Ohio Conference Girls Division II Basketball All-Star Teams 2021-2022

Girls Division II First Team: Wheelersburg's Alaina Keeny, Makenna Walker, and Lexie Rucker; South Webster's Bri Claxon and Skylar Zimmerman; West's Emma Sayre and Lexi Deaver; Waverly's Kelli Stewart; Oak Hill's Chloe Chambers; Minford's Lindsee Williams; Valley's Haley Whitt; Northwest's Ava Jenkins; Eastern's Addison Cochenour. 

Girls Division II Second Team: Wheelersburg's Maddie Whittaker and Macee Easton; South Webster's Faith Maloney and Bella Claxon; Waverly's Bailey Vulgamore and Ava Little; Oak Hill's Brooke Howard and Baylee Howell; Minford's Kynedi Davis, Valley's McKenna Dunham; Northwest's Kloe Montgomery; Eastern's Abby Cochenour. 

SOC II Girls Champion: Wheelersburg

SOC II Coach of the Year: Wheelersburg's Dusty Spradlin

SOC II Co-Players of the Year: South Webster's Bri Claxon and Wheelersburg's Alaina Keeney

SOC II Co-Defensive Players of the Year: West's Emma Sayre and Northwest's Ava Jenkins

