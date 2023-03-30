What a difference a year makes! Going from 12 to 16 athletes to 26 this year, the season is looking better just in numbers. But with a lot of them being first timers, there is a lot of work to be done. Time will tell!

Gone is that big bunch of seniors that banded together, as I dubbed them the Dirty Dozen, and brought home a second place in the Southern Ohio Conference (Division II), a huge accomplishment. Gone from our throws, Cody Helton, whom was our leader up there last year; Jack Monroe, whom is continuing his running career at Shawnee State; Aidan Kelly; Caleb Boyer; Parker Riggs; Caleb Adkins; Elijah McCain from our sprints; Ty Reisinger - distance; and probably the most missed, Cai Marquez, and his school record in the 110-meter hurdles. Those don’t come around very often ... very talented hurdler!


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments