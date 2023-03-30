What a difference a year makes! Going from 12 to 16 athletes to 26 this year, the season is looking better just in numbers. But with a lot of them being first timers, there is a lot of work to be done. Time will tell!
Gone is that big bunch of seniors that banded together, as I dubbed them the Dirty Dozen, and brought home a second place in the Southern Ohio Conference (Division II), a huge accomplishment. Gone from our throws, Cody Helton, whom was our leader up there last year; Jack Monroe, whom is continuing his running career at Shawnee State; Aidan Kelly; Caleb Boyer; Parker Riggs; Caleb Adkins; Elijah McCain from our sprints; Ty Reisinger - distance; and probably the most missed, Cai Marquez, and his school record in the 110-meter hurdles. Those don’t come around very often ... very talented hurdler!
But we deal with it every year. It just puts more pressure on on us as coaches and the returning athletes to continue our success, which brings me to those athletes. We do have a good group of seniors to lead the way this year.
Coming right out of indoor success, Alex Stoller, sprints, and Mitch Green distance, will look to continue their success, and we’ll look for them to lead this year’s team. We will look for Logan Long to continue where he left off his junior season, hopefully with no knee tweeks, to shorten this year. Joining him will be Wyatt Crabtree, rejoining us this year, we are looking for him to use his strength to learn the throws, and we’ll also look for him to be a part of our sprint crew. Dakota Leedy is our final senior. He will look to add depth to our distance group, plus add much needed maturity!
A couple juniors are returning as well, Carson Kittaka, a very talented multi-event athlete; we will look for him to continue hurdling and running mid-distance. Jake Schrader will be looked upon to continue to improve with age in our throws! Newcomers and juniors Nico Feijon-Vazquez, should add speed, and Hunter Shelton will add strength to out throws.
We have one returning sophomore, Dallas Downs; he will look to help us and improve his distance and middle-distance times. We have four newcomer sophomores that look to be adding to our speed department. Blayse Jones, who got some indoor work, along with Sebastian Billasano, Rayden McCune, and Jimmy Moraleja, have joined the team, and it always nice to see young athletes looking to make themselves better athletes by doing something involved in every sport ... running! Carson Moore is another sophomore that joined us late. We are waiting to see what he can do after a year’s absence!
A large group of freshman will look to make their mark, most competed as eighth graders, but it’s the next level and a step up for most! Four of them got an early start indoors: Blake Osborne looks to be our next great hurdler, much needed; Carson Peters brings youthful speed and we will look to guide him in the right direction; and Max Monroe and Jeremiah Miller will add depth to our distance group! Joining these four will be Wyeth Baker, Rodney Stevens, Dillon Glass, Billy Miller, and Aaron Firth all looking to add speed to our team. Gavin Davis is looking to improve his distance, mid-distance times. Marco Billasano gives us a young thrower to develop.
As coaches, in which there has been a change in our staff as well, Coach John Dyke stepped down, we moved up Coach Bo Crabtree from our junior high staff. He is very knowledgeable about the throws and is extremely happy to see have numbers to work with and develop. Time will tell as we move forward, where each athlete will contribute.
We know what Mitch, Alex and Logan will bring. We hope the underclassmen will follow their lead. As always we are looking for another SOC championship and state bound athletes. We will see what happens! Go Tigers!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.