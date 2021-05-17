The 2021 spring seasons have come to a close for the Western and Eastern baseball teams.
Both began Division IV sectional semifinal play on Saturday and suffered losses. Eastern dropped a tight battle, 3-1, at Leesburg Fairfield, while Western fell to Racine Southern 18-0.
The following sections contain summaries of those sectional semifinal games, as well as the in-county matchup between the two teams that was played on May 7, and Eastern’s win over Whiteoak on May 11.
May 7 — Eastern @ Western
The game between Western and Eastern was close through the first two innings as the Indians and Eagles were locked in a 1-1 tie.
Eastern took control by scoring six runs in the top of the third inning, adding another run in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 11-2. Western rallied for one final run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Offensively for Eastern, Logan Clemmons led the team in RBIs with 3, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, one stolen base and two runs. Gage Denny added a pair of doubles in a 2-for-4 appearance that included one run and two RBIs. Nate Havens went 1-for-1 with two runs, a stolen base, and an RBI. Lance Barnett was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Teagan Werner was 1-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.
Jacob Overly was the winning pitcher with 5-1/3 innings of work. He gave up two runs, only one earned, on three hits, while striking out eight batters and hitting two. Brayden Webb finished with 1-2/3 innings of relief. He didn’t surrender a hit, gave up an unearned run, struck out two, walked two and hit one. Offensively, Overly was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Webb was 1-for-2 with an RBI, one stolen base and a run.
Offensively for Western, Sean Kerns finished 1-for-2 with three runs and four stolen bases. Sage Collingsworth did not have a hit, but he provided two RBIs. Drew Henderson was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Cyrus Ramsey was also 1-for-2. Joey Urbina pitched for Western and suffered the loss. He gave up 11 runs, only eight earned, on 10 hits, while striking out three and walking two.
May 11 — Eastern @ Whiteoak
Eastern came from behind to snatch a 6-3 win over the Division IV fourth-seeded Whiteoak Wildcats.
The Eagles claimed the initial lead by getting a run across the dish in the top of the second inning. The Wildcats clawed back ahead in the bottom of the third, scoring all three of their runs. Eastern responded with two runs to tie the game in the top of the fourth and then took the lead with two more in the top of the fifth, 5-3. They completed the 6-3 win by tacking on a final run in the top of the seventh.
Brayden Webb led the team in RBIs with two, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Trenten Brown went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI, and one run. Logan Clemmons also had a pair of hits, including one double, ending his day 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Gage Denny was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Lance Barnett, Dylan Morton and Jacob Overly each had a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Morton pitched for the complete game victory. In seven innings, he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits, while striking out eight batters.
May 15 — Western @ Southern
It was a rough way for Western’s season to end Saturday morning, as the Indians suffered an 18-0 road loss in sectional semifinal play at Racine Southern.
It was a combination of 14 hits by Southern and eight errors by Western that led to the early end of the game on the run rule.
Western junior Sean Kerns had his team’s only hit, going 1-for-2 in the loss.
Southern advanced to take on the fifth-seeded Huntington Huntsmen Tuesday night.
May 15 — Eastern @ Fairfield
Looking to start tournament play with a victory, the Eastern Eagles fell 3-1 at Leesburg Fairfield after the hosting Lions broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The contest was close throughout, as three innings passed without either team cracking the scoreboard. Fairfield finally broke the deadlock with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Eastern rallied to answer and bring the game back to a tie in the top of the fifth. Teagan Werner started with a one-out single. He made it all the way to third on a steal. Then Lance Barnett drew a walk behind him and took second on defensive indifference. After Logan Clemmons popped up for the second out, Jacob Overly stepped to the plate and delivered an infield single to shortstop that allowed Werner to cross the plate and tie the game, 1-1. Defensively, the Eagles followed by taking the Fairfield batters down in order in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Trenten Brown drew a two-out walk for the Eagles, but he was stranded at first.
In the home half of the inning, the Lions were able to get their first two runners to base on a hit and an error. The runners moved into scoring position after tagging up on a fly ball to Gage Denny in right field. Then pitcher Dylan Morton recorded the second out of the inning on strikes. However, the next batter, Orrie Friend, doubled to send both runners home, pushing the lead to 3-1.
Eastern was able to get two runners to base in the top of the seventh after Lance Barnett drew a walk and Logan Clemmons reached base on an error. But a strikeout brought the game and season to an end.
Offensively, Teagan Werner led the Eagles in hits by going 3-for-4 with a run. Jacob Overly had the only RBI, finishing 1-for-4. Dylan Morton was 2-for-3.
Morton suffered the pitching loss. In six innings he gave up three runs, all unearned, on five hits, while striking out four and walking two.
Fairfield advanced to take on the top-seeded Valley Indians in Lucasville on Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.