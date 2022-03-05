Defense wins championships.
The Western Indians took those words to heart Friday night, March 4, as they took down the top-seeded Trimble Tomcats in a Division IV district championship basketball clash at Wellston High School, winning 56-40.
Trimble had the pressure of an undefeated season and an Associated Press Division IV state-ranking for much of the year, going 19-0 before suffering a 61-60 loss to Federal Hocking in the final game of the regular season. Then the Tomcats opened tournament play with an 83-71 win over the Eastern Eagles in the sectional final and followed with a 47-46 win over Notre Dame in the district semifinal, improving to 21-1.
Western has flown under the radar throughout the season and steadily compiled a record of 22-2. After the sectional final win, Western Head Coach Doug Williams said this team was special. He explained it even more after the Indians had secured the district championship in front of a loud and proud crowd, who had made the trek from Latham and surrounding areas to cheer for their team.
"They (the Western basketball players) just don't care about individual accolades. They understand what their jobs are. If (Chase) Carter would have scored 30 tonight, (Kolten) Miller would have been happy. If Miller would have scored 30 tonight, Carter would be happy. They just don't care," said Williams.
"They want to win. They enjoy each other on and off the floor. Somebody said this the other day, and I thought, 'Well, that's a simplified version of what this team is,' but they're neat. They fit together, and they just do things that most teams don't do."
Western's defense stymied the Tomcat offensive attack in three of the four quarters. It just took the Indians a little while to settle into the game. The Tomcats scored the first seven points of the game, despite Western senior Kolten Miller getting a block on one shot attempt.
Reed Brewster finally delivered Western's first bucket of the game, a three-pointer, that served as a spark for the Indians to start a run. Chase Carter produced the next basket, cutting the lead to two, 7-5. Then a three-pointer from Miller pulled Western within one, 9-8.
Trimble tried to push ahead again, as Tyler Weber hit an answering three and Tomcat Blake Guffey found his way to the basket. Chase Carter leveled a block in between those two buckets, as the Tomcats led 14-8. Soon after, Guffey picked up his second foul with 3:06 left in that opening quarter, sending him out of the game. Limiting Guffey, who has been averaging 23 points per game, was crucial to Western's success.
"Coach (Williams) told us that he's never been this far in the tournament. He told us just to go out there, play our game, and play our defense. We just knew that we could out-tough them and outrun them, because we are in the best shape. We can go for 32 minutes in every single game," said Kolten Miller.
"We go over our plays every single day. We went over their plays three days this week. I can't thank Coach (Tyler) Jimison enough, because truly the last two games, we could not have won without him. I can't thank my teammates enough for everything they do. Without Chase's two charges, that could have been a different game."
Western senior Noah Whitt had the job of guarding Blake Guffey for the majority of the game. Whitt and his teammates were able to limit Guffey to six points on the night.
"There were a lot of times where I got switched off on a screen, or something happened where someone had to step up and help guard Guffey," said Whitt.
"A few people took charges, so that helped me, because it got Guffey in foul trouble. Lane Brewster, who was a freshman on the 2016 district championship team, a 1,000-point scorer and a great player, came to practice this week to be Guffey and really pushed us to be prepared to guard him."
With Guffey headed to the bench in foul trouble, Whitt and Carter pulled Western within one again, 15-14, before the Tomcats scored the final two buckets of the opening quarter to take a 19-14 lead.
The second quarter is where the Indians took control. Western's defense held Trimble scoreless for the first five minutes of the frame, as the Tomcats went 0-for-6, suffered two turnovers, and had a shot blocked by Miller. Over that same stretch, Western selectively took shots, starting with a three-pointer from Miller. Whitt had the next bucket, grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring to tie the game 19-19. After Miller's shot block on defense, Whitt hit a three-pointer and Carter produced another bucket near the three-minute mark to make the lead 24-19.
"In a lot of games, we've been undersized, but that's not going to stop us, especially against Trimble," said Noah Whitt. "We watched them against Notre Dame last Saturday. We thought that we matched up really well with them, and if we were able to run the floor, push them in transition, and just never stop off their throats, we would pull out a victory like we did tonight."
The Tomcats looked to rally, starting with an old-fashioned three-point play from senior Bryce Downs, but Miller matched it for Western. Then the Indians forced a turnover and Brewster connected on a three-pointer, extending the advantage to 30-22. Weber came back with a trifecta, only to see Brewster do it again. Miller followed with another three, and Drew Haggy put an explanation point on the half by taking the ball to the basket and scoring on a reverse layup at the buzzer, 38-28. Western was 5-for-5 from three-point land during the second quarter and 9-for-12 from the field overall.
"He stepped up big this year and these last couple of games," said Brewster, talking of Haggy's plays. "As a freshman, he is the best defender on the floor by far — on the ball and off the ball."
Defensively in the second half, the Indians continued to keep the Tomcats from getting to their spots, and limited Guffey's shot attempts. Trimble cut the lead to eight twice early in the third quarter, but Haggy answered both times to push the lead back to 10.
Up 42-32, Western was content to try and work the clock and not force shots. With just under four minutes left in the frame, Whitt scored to start a 6-2 run that saw the Indians move the lead up to 48-34 with a minute left. The Tomcats cut it to 48-36 with a pair of free throws.
The final quarter had the least amount of scoring, as Western was content to work the clock and control the tempo. After the Tomcats burned a timeout with 6:05 left in regulation, they capitalized on back-to-back Western turnovers for their final points with a bucket and a pair of free throws trimming the lead to eight, 48-40, one final time.
Two more minutes ticked off the clock without either team scoring. Western had just two shot attempts, while Trimble had one. Then Haggy finally had the first Indian bucket of the quarter with a drive, scoring while getting fouled. He missed on the free throw attempt, but Miller got the rebound and was fouled, going to the line for a pair of shots, which made the lead 52-40. Miller and Carter each had a final basket to make the score 56-40. Western ran out the final minute of the clock before celebrating the victory.
"This is what we wanted when I was hired three years ago, but the biggest compliment we've received this year is point guards telling us, 'Coach, I'm tired,' and other fans telling us, 'Your people know how to celebrate.' That means we have people in the stands who are supporting us, and that means that we're playing as hard as we can," said Coach Williams. "Those are two great compliments as a head coach."
Western was led in scoring by Kolten Miller with 18. Noah Whitt followed with 11 points, Chase Carter had 10, Reed Brewster finished with nine points, while Drew Haggy scored eight points with buckets at crucial times.
"Drew's plays were huge. Some of the ones that are most gigantic are not the ones that the average fan even knows, like the tipped ball at the end of the game, diving out of bounds, and trying to throw it back in bounds. Not everybody tried it. He's the one guy," said Coach Williams of Haggy's effort.
"Drew has just made plays like that all year. Those plays don't necessarily stuff the stat sheet, but they are just huge for us. I've said this all year when I've talked about Drew. He's our fifth starter as a freshman, because he's bought into playing defense. He's our best on-the-ball guy. He bothers everybody."
Trimble had just one player reach double figure scoring, as Bryce Downs finished with 15 points.
"Coach (Williams) told us we just had to play our defense, and we could stop them. They couldn't score against us for most of the game," said Reed Brewster. "They scored 19 in the first quarter and then 21 the rest of the game. We just played our defense and got the win."
The district championship is the seventh in school history with the most recent coming in 2016. Assistant Coach Jeremy McLeod was on the 2007 team that made it all the way to the regional final and fell just short of a win. The other years include 1942, 1968, 1971, and 1979.
"This means a lot, because I think I've said this almost every time I am interviewed, but the biggest thing for me is that it's always about the (Western) history and heritage I have," said Noah Whitt.
"I have lots of family members in the yearbook and on the walls (at Western). There are those numbers in the gym banners (league, sectional, district championships), and you look up at those every time you are in there. There's not very many numbers. It feels good to add another, and that you're going to put about two or three up there when it's your senior year. League, sectionals and districts — we've already added three numbers, and now the goal is to put up four (regional final).
Whitt added, "I want to dedicate this win to my grandpa Dennis Whitt, who passed away about six years ago. I knew he would be in the stands and cheering me on louder than anyone else if he were here."
Western will be the first Pike County team to make the trek to Ohio University's Convocation Center in 2022. The Western Indians will be playing the Valley Indians Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in a regional semifinal contest. Valley defeated Leesburg Fairfield in the other district championship game to set up the regional final matchup. Western will be looking to avenge last year's 79-35 district semifinal loss to Valley.
"Coach (Williams) has been talking these last few weeks since our sectional win that it is one-and-done season," said Reed Brewster. "So we have to bring it (our best game) every night."
BOX SCORE:
Friday, March 4, 2022
BOYS D4 DISTRICT FINAL @ Wellston HS
Western 56 vs. Trimble 40
WHS - 14 24 10 8 - 56
THS - 19 9 8 4 - 40
WESTERN (56) — Reed Brewster 0 3 0-1 9, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 4 0 0-1 8, Kolten Miller 3 3 3-5 18, Noah Whitt 4 1 0-0 11, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 5 0 0-0 10, TOTALS 16 7 3-7 56.
TRIMBLE (40) — Tucker Dixon 1 0 2-2 4, Blake Guffey 3 0 0-0 6, Tyler Weber 1 2 0-0 8, Austin Wisor 0 1 2-2 5, Bryce Downs 5 0 5-7 15, Michael Clark 1 0 0-0 2, Clarence Jones 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 3 9-11 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.