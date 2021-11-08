OBETZ- The OHSAA State Cross Country Championship brings runners from all over the Buckeye state vying for championships, individual honors, or personal bests.
On Saturday, Waverly senior Olivia Cisco was just hoping to improve on her fastest time and to close out her high school cross country on a high note. The picturesque conditions, unlike the prior week's mudfest in Pickerington, paved way to just that and so much more.
In a now official school record, Cisco's time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds placed her 30th in the Division II race. Grabbing the final All-Ohio spot, she kicked it into high gear to beat her closest competitor by a mere three tenths of a second.
"I just knew top 20 was podium, so I just sprinted at the end to not give up any places," she said following her race. "I was really ecstatic once I found out I was All-State."
Cisco ran on this very course to begin her season in August where her time was more than two-and-a-half minutes slower than what was recorded on Nov. 6.
Projected to finish 51st, a helping hand in her strong performance came from who was there in support on Saturday.
"Having the rest of the team and Mitch (Green) here to cheer me on was really great," she said, also earning All-Ohio Academic Honors.
Cisco's race preceded the Division II boys race, which featured her teammate Mitch Green.
Green did not have a day quite like Cisco, falling short of his goal at All-State, but there will some positives to be found.
This was the junior's third time at the state meet, where he finished 109th as a sophomore. On Saturday, Green finished 75th in a time of 16:54.
With one year left with Green, Tigers cross country coach Linda McAllister has high goals for her fastest runner.
"We have one more year together, so we'll get it right next year," she said.
Green finished his season also with All-Ohio Academic Honors and multiple individual victories including the Fairfield Union Falcon Invitational and the Grove City Cross Country Invitational.
The accolades for Cisco and Green this year were bountiful, where Cisco secured Southern Ohio Conference and Southeast District Runner of the Year, and District Runner Up, while Green was All Ohio Academic, First-Team SOC, and All-District,
Southern Ohio was also represented by two Scioto County runners - Charles Putnam of Portsmouth and Kailan Marshall of Northwest. Those two both made All-Ohio honors by placing 8th and 24th respectively.
Now with the fall season behind them, Cisco and Green will rest their legs for a few weeks before gearing up for the indoor track season. Both will focus on a variety of distances including the 1600, 800, and joining in some relays.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
