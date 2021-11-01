One year ago, Waverly’s Mitch Green was the only Waverly Tiger runner to qualify for the state cross country meet. This year Waverly’s population at the state meet will double, as senior Olivia Cisco has qualified and will join him.
Both Cisco and Green needed to finish as one of the top 28 individuals in their respective Region 7 races at Pickerington North High School on Saturday, Oct. 30. Cisco was the first Waverly runner to qualify, as the Division II girls race began at noon. She ran her way to eighth, finishing a sloppy, wet course in 20:47.3. The Division II boys race followed where Green battled his way to the 13th spot in a time of 17:47.1. With that qualification, Green will be making his third straight appearance in the state meet.
Cisco and Green will compete in the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, located at 4175 Alum Creek Drive, Obetz, OH 43207. Cisco will run in the Division II girls race at 12 noon, followed by Green in the Division II boys race at 1 p.m.
In all, 12 Pike County cross country runners competed in the Saturday, Oct. 30 regional meet at Pickerington North. Friday night’s rainy weather combined with Saturday’s chilly temperatures created challenging conditions for the competitors. More details about the races are included in the following paragraphs.
For seven straight years, the Waverly Tigers have had their entire team qualify to run in the regional cross country meet. In five of those seven years, the Tigers have had at least one runner go on to the state meet. In 2019, the entire team advanced to state. That was the beginning of Mitch Green’s state cross country experience.
Waverly’s boys team qualified for the regional meet as a group last year in 2020, but the Green was the only runner to make it to state out that group of seven. The story line was similar this year, as the top seven Tigers ran in the Saturday, Oct. 30 Region 7 race at Pickerington North, but only Green will see his season continue for another week.
In this year’s Division II boys Region 7 race, the top seven teams and individuals who finished in the top 28 had the opportunity to advance to the state meet.
The top team in the 2021 Division II boys regional competition was Unioto, as the Shermans ran away with the title, winning with 57 points. Hebron Lakewood was the runner-up team with 128 points. Minerva senior Connor Shingleton won the race in 16:43.0, followed by Unioto senior Corey Schobelock in 16:46. Waverly finished 17th in the team rankings.
Individually for the Tigers, Green finished his run in the 13th spot in a time of 17:47.1 to secure his place at state. Behind Green, senior Ty Reisinger was the next Waverly runner, finishing 72nd in 19:03.2. Senior Aidan Kelly (132nd, 20:35.0) and junior Maddox Bock (133rd, 20:39.8) stayed close together, as the next two Tigers to finish.
Senior Jack Monroe was also able to return from a leg injury and run his final high school cross country race after being out for several weeks. He was 156th in 22:02.0, followed by freshman Sam Walsh (160th, 22:33.3) and junior Alex Stoller (163rd, 23:10.5).
For the Lady Tigers, Cisco was running in her second straight regional meet. As a sophomore, Cisco just missed qualifying for the regional. Then as a junior, she qualified and finished 37th in 20:51, missing the state meet cut by nine spots.
Needing to finish in the top 28 of the 2021 Region 7 race to advance, Cisco ran her way to eighth, completing the soggy course in 20:47.3. She is the first Lady Tiger to qualify since Linda McAllister has been the head cross country coach at Waverly.
The Division III races were the first on the course at Pickerington North on Saturday morning, Oct. 30, making that group the first to run on the wet course. To qualify for state in Division III, the cutoff included the top five teams and those individuals who finished in the top 20 advance to the state.
The Division III girls race began the day at 9 a.m. where Eastern senior Abby Cochenour and Piketon junior Kenzie Mays competed. Both saw their seasons come to a close in that race.
Cochenour finished 43rd in 22:43.0, wrapping up her fourth straight regional appearance. Mays, running in her second regional race, improved upon her finish from one year ago where she was 68th. This year, she ended in 52nd place in 23:14.9.
At 10 a.m., two Eastern Eagles ran in the Division III boys race, needing to be in the top 20 to advance to state. Eastern sophomore Teagan Werner, in his second straight regional appearance, fell short of qualifying. Werner was 39th overall in 18:51.1. Freshman teammate Garrett Cody made his first appearance and finished 90th in 20:14.6.
