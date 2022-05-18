Records are made to be broken.
Four Eastern High School track and field athletes, including senior twins Addison and Abby Cochenour, junior Kiley Strong, and freshman Audrey Nolan, have saved the best for last, literally, in more than one meet this season.
They have become quite a force, shattering the school record in the 4x400-meter relay multiple times over the past six weeks. The event is always the final one at a meet, allowing the girls to finish each one in record-breaking fashion.
Their best version of the race came on Thursday, May 12 at the Southern Ohio Conference meet, where they ran it in 4:28.26 to win the race and achieve First Team All-SOC by doing so. It was also nearly eight seconds faster than their seeded time of 4:38.78.
As a team, the Lady Eagles finished in a tie for second place with Notre Dame in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I (small school) portion of the meet. South Webster won the Division I title with 54 points with Marley Kreischer securing the high point award. South Webster's Josh Horner was SOC Girls Coach of the Year.
"I told these girls we had a good shot at winning, but we ended up losing to South Webster by six or seven points. But these records are great. Abby is on the wall for almost every one of them," said Eastern Head Track Coach Chris Day.
"Then I figure by the time we get done with the 400-meter dash this year, Addison probably will push that record, if not get it. She's less than a second away. Her split tonight was faster than the school record. Abby is not even that far off of it. The twins, when they do it together, can really run."
The Cochenour sisters combined to score 36 points for their team at the league meet with Addison having 18.5 and Abby generating 17.5.
Addison Cochenour, a sprinter who has not run since her freshman year, returned to team up with her sister, Abby, a distance runner, to help score points for the Eastern track team in their final opportunity to compete in high school sports together.
Individually at the SOC meet, Addison Cochenour placed in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, securing First Team SOC honors in all of three. Individually, Abby Cochenour placed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
"We each have our own individual events in track that we like to do, but we still work together as a team," said Abby Cochenour of running with her sister Addison.
The sisters missed competing their sophomore year since spring sports were canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I wanted to specialize in the 400-meter dash, because I'm going after our school record," said Addison Cochenour. "That's part of the reason I ran this year. I'm a second away from the record. I've actually ran it (the needed time) in a relay twice, but not in the open race."
The Cochenour twins are grateful to have Strong and Nolan be a part of the success.
"It is cool to have those two (Kiley and Audrey) with us, because they are younger and they like to push themselves really hard," said Abby. "Kiley is also super competitive, and Audrey is really chill, but she is super fast. We're all fast, and we work really hard together."
It seems to be a family trend to have Eastern High School records broken. Day has coached a number of siblings who have found their way onto the school record board.
"Kiley is the third Strong I've coached who has made it on the board. I told her we would try to get her there. So now I have had three Strongs - Owen, Bailey and Kiley; the Cochenour twins; and brothers Ethan and Evan Leist," said Day.
"It has been amazing," said Day of watching the group continue to break records.
"Abby and Addison have such great skills and abilities. With Audrey being a freshman, she was intimidated a little bit, but she pushes herself. It is a lot of stress I'm sure for a freshman to put on there. She has done well and was Second Team All-SOC in the 100-meter dash. Kiley is just a great kid. She knew and she listened from the beginning when she didn't think in her first year she would be any good and then she put it together."
Nolan said it was hard at first, but she keeps working to try and keep up with them.
Strong added, "At first, it was a little scary because I knew they were so much faster than me. But over time, they pushed me to work harder."
Since the group was doing so well, they decided to try and break the school 4x800-meter relay record in a meet at Valley on May 5. Abby Cochenour, Addison Cochenour, Kiley Strong and Alexis Clark teamed together to run it in 11:11 and set the new Eastern record.
"It was our first time doing it," said Abby, speaking of her entire high school track career. "We are excited for the district meet now. It feels really good, especially to win the 4x400-meter today (at the SOC meet) after competing with some of the bigger schools."
Completing Eastern's SOC results for the girls team, Rebeckah Alexander was eighth in the discus for the only other individual placement. Two relay teams also took seventh. The 4x100-meter relay group included Leslie Hardin, Kiley Strong, Shelby Cannady, and Audrey Nolan. The 4x800-meter relay team included Leslie Hardin, Morgan Hardin, Kiley Strong, and Alexis Clark.
Individually for the boys team, Logan Salisbury (100-meter dash) and Garrett Cody (3,200-meter run) achieved First Team SOC I honors.
In relays, the 4x100-meter team of Brennen Slusher, Lance Barnett, Michael Cantrell, and Tucker Leist took seventh. The 4x200-meter group of Tucker Leist, Jace White, Lance Barnett, and Brennen Slusher took seventh. The 4x800-meter group of Brennen Slusher, Garrett Cody, Jace White and Neil Leist finished sixth. Both the 4x200-meter team and the 4x800-meter team achieved SOC I Second Team honors.
The Eastern track and field teams are competing in the Division III district meet at Nelsonville-York this week. Results will be published early next week.
