The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won 15 of their last 19 games to earn their ninth playoff berth in their 12 years in the Prospect League.
After salvaging the finale of the three-game series in Lafayette July 29 and a loss to the Champion City Kings on the 30th, the Paints swept the Johnstown Mill Rats, who led the division at the time, Saturday and Sunday. The Paints then went to Beckley and swept a two-game set with the West Virginia Miners Tuesday and Wednesday by scores of 17-8 and 13-3. That run, combined with Johnstown losing two-out-of-three to Champion City, put the Paints in first place in the Ohio River Valley Division at the end of the final day of games in the second half of the season, sending Chillicothe to the playoffs for a third-straight season.
The Paints own the fourth-best overall record in the Prospect League at 36-24. They also rank first in batting average (.292), runs scored (435), hits (574), RBIs (376), walks (376), hit batsmen (87), sacrifice flies (37) and on-base percentage (.408). The Paints rank second in doubles (117) and stolen bases (121), third in total bases (871) and fourth in slugging percentage (.442).
Defensively, Chillicothe is tied for fifth in fielding percentage (.959) and fifth in team ERA (5.16).
Chillicothe traveled to Springfield, Ohio, Thursday to take on the first-half winners Champion City Kings at Carleton Davidson Stadium at 6:35 p.m. The winner of that game would continue in the playoffs, while the loser saw its season end.
Unfortunately for the Paints, they came up just short, suffering a 10-9 defeat at the hands of the Kings, who came back from a 9-3 deficit to win in walk-off style. Champion City scored two runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to complete the comeback. That ends the 2021 season for the Chillicothe Paints.
