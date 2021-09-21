It was a busy weekend for Pike County cross country teams, as all four public schools were in competition on Saturday, Sept. 18.
EASTERN & WESTERN
At Eastern, the first-ever Beaver Eastern Invitational was held where the hosting Eagles competed along with fellow Pike County school Western. The first running of that course came during the Southern Ohio Conference championships, held there on Oct. 17, 2020.
Eastern claimed wins in both junior high races. In the junior high girls two-mile competition, eighth grader Josie Ware won the race in a time of 14:08.6. Ware is the current course record holder (13:46.2) from winning the Southern Ohio Conference girls junior high race last fall. Teammate and classmate Aiden Werner took the win in the boys junior high race in 10:56.3, improving upon his course record of 11:04 that he set last fall in the SOC race. In the team competition, the junior high Lady Eagles finished first, while the junior high Eagles were second.
Completing the junior high girls results for Eastern behind Ware were Gracie Long (second, 15:06), Olivia Logan (fifth, 16:49.9), Lexie Miller (16th, 22:41.9), and Carlee Vandyke (20th, 24:14.8).
Completing the junior high boys results for Eastern behind Werner were Jubal Bevins (sixth, 13:35.4), Dawson Cody (eighth, 13:52.1), Evan Hines (11th, 15:31.6), and Landen Durham (16th, 15:46.5).
The high school girls 5K course record of 19:29.4 set by Waverly’s Olivia Cisco in Oct. 2020 remained intact.
Eastern had just two girls available to race. Freshman Madi Day was 23rd overall in 30:51.8, while junior Sofia Salisbury was 34th in 35:22.
The high school boys 5K record was set by Northwest’s Landen Smith at 15:47.5 during the SOC meet. In the high school boys race, the win went to Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam in 17:22.7. For Eastern, Teagan Werner led the charge, securing third in 18:27.2. Werner was followed by teammates Garrett Cody (11th, 19:45), Neil Leist (20th, 20:11.2) and Tucker Leist (27th, 22:30.9). Eastern was one runner short of fielding a team.
The Western Indians had a full team running, and they secured fourth overall. Senior Sean Kerns led the charge, finishing 13th in 20:09.4. The next three runners were close together, including Michael Bennett (32nd, 23:05.1), Tyler Kerns (33rd, 23:15) and Noah Whitt (34th, 23:21.2). Kolten Miller (38th, 24:05.1) and Trey Satterfield (44th, 26:05.1) completed the results.
WAVERLY
The Waverly cross country teams traveled north to Fairfield Union and participated in the Falcon Invitational.
Junior Mitch Green won the high school boys race, crossing the finishing line in 17:10. Overall, Waverly finished fourth as a team.
Behind Green, a trio of seniors followed, including Ty Reisinger (13th, 19:08), Jack Monroe (15th, 19:15), and Aidan Kelly (29th, 20:38). Completing the Tiger results were freshman Sam Walsh (46th, 21:44), junior Alex Stoller (50th, 22:20) and sophomore Carson Kittaka (53rd, 22:31).
In the high school girls race, senior Olivia Cisco led the charge for her team, finishing fourth overall in 21:09. She was followed by junior Julia Clark (44th, 26:14), senior Aiyana Tolliver (68th, 28:06), freshman Hadlee Cisco (76th, 29:32), senior Jenna Thompson (83rd, 30:40), and sophomore Kaleigh Ficken (87th, 33:44). The Lady Tigers finished ninth as a team.
Waverly also had junior high runners competing. In the middle school boys race, Jeremiah Miller finished 37th in 14:50.3, followed by Max Monroe (38th, 14:50.3), Slade McGraw (54th, 15:47.4), and Hudson Cook (63rd, 16:29.5).
In the middle school girls race, Paisley Turner was 49th overall in 17:32.4.
PIKETON
Piketon’s cross country program competed in Southeastern’s Aaron Reed Invitational on Saturday morning.
The high school boys team finished 11th overall. Senior Wyatt Fout led the charge, crossing the line 49th in 22:11.78. He was followed by teammates Josh Richmond (61st, 23:08.02), Tyler Sowards (76th, 24:38.79), Grayson Klinker (106th, 28:08.28), Gary Richmond (107th, 28:10.33), and Hayden Klinker (108th, 28:15.68).
In the girls high school race, junior Kenzie Mays was 23rd overall in 25:49.11, while Izzy Hablitzel was 87th in 39:37.44.
In the junior high girls race, Sammi McGaughey was 44th in 19:27.51, while Cali Anderson was 53rd in 22:00.39.
