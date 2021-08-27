Once again, the Pike County YMCA soccer program — Pike County United — will be kicking off the youth season with a parade Saturday morning.
Participants will gather in the downtown lot of Waverly High School for a 9 a.m. start. It will travel down Second Street on its way to the Pike County YMCA for an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Then the opening day games will be played.
Beginning in 2019, Pike County United was formed and consist of competitive separate boys and girls teams competing with Scioto County schools at the U10 and U13 age groups.
The website pikecountysoccer.com includes the Pike County YMCA Soccer Mission Statement as follows: "Our mission is to provide a valuable, family-oriented instructional, recreational, and competitive youth soccer league for young athletes in Pike County and the surrounding areas. We offer a year-around soccer experience where players can have fun and build character by learning the virtues of hard-work, leadership, and team work while always promoting good sportsmanship."
The Pike County YMCA is a non-profit organization that along with a committee of volunteers run a fall soccer league and a winter futsal league in Waverly, OH.
The fall league begins at age 2 and athletes can play through 6th grade.
Futsal (played inside the Pike County YMCA gymnasium) begins in late November and runs two sessions through March.
The mission also includes the following:
• At the YMCA we cherish our volunteers. Whether you are a coach, assistant coach, involved in a parents committee or help out in other ways; YOU are a vital part of our organization.
• We believe in educating our coaches so that they work within a proven structure to enhance the development of our players.
• We believe in using quality educated referees to officiate our U10 and U13 matches.
• We hope to see you on the fields and thank you for trusting and giving us the opportunity to mold your dear children into fine young men and women within a Christian environment provided by the Pike County YMCA.
