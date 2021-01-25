Continuing to test themselves against stout competition from central Ohio, the Waverly Tigers traveled to Columbus Saturday afternoon and won a thriller 82-79 over the hosting Bishop Ready Silver Knights.
The victory was Waverly's third in a row, as the Tigers improved to 8-3. Junior Trey Robertson turned in a monstrous game with 37 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He was also a steady 13-of-14 from the foul line. Mark Stulley and Gage Wheeler, back in the lineup after an injury, had 12 points each, while Zeke Brown added 10 and Will Futhey generated nine points and seven rebounds.
In the early minutes of Saturday's game, the two teams took a while to get the scoring fired up. Waverly's balanced attack started with five points from Trey Robertson, and one basket each from Stulley, Wheeler, Futhey and Brown. For Bishop Ready, Garrison Budd scored eight of his team's 10. Waverly was up 13-10 going to the second quarter.
The remaining three quarters were played at a frantic pace with plenty of scoring as the two teams battled. The Tigers added to their lead by outscoring the Silver Knights 26-21 in the second quarter. Robertson scored 12 of Waverly's 26, going 8-for-8 from the foul line. Wheeler added seven more points, Mark Stulley connected on a three-pointer, and Brown and Phoenix Wolf each had a bucket. At the break, the Tigers led 39-31.
Coming out of halftime, Waverly put up 21 more points in the third quarter. Once again, Robertson led the charge with eight points, followed by Stulley with five points, and Futhey and Brown with four each. The Silver Knights added 19, allowing the Tigers to increase their lead to 10, 60-50.
Bishop Ready attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter. Budd led the charge for the Silver Knights, scoring 14 of their 29, with four triples of his own. As a team, the Silver Knights produced six of their 11 three-point shots during that quarter. The Tigers managed to stay in front, connecting on 8-of-11 free throws on the way to scoring 22 points in all. Robertson scored 11 of the 22, going 5-for-6 from the line. Wheeler had a three-pointer, Futhey added a three-point play, Brown had a bucket and Stulley hit two free throws. In the end, the Tigers held for the 82-79 victory.
For Bishop Ready, Garrison Budd finished with 28 points, including eight three-point shots. Darius Parham added 16 points, while P.J. Daniels was right behind him with 15 points.
The Tigers were set to travel to Minford Tuesday evening before returning home to take on Oak Hill Friday night.
WHS - 13 26 21 22 - 82
BRHS - 10 21 19 29 - 79
WAVERLY (82) — Mark Stulley 2 2 2-4 12, Gage Wheeler 3 2 0-1 12, Trey Robertson 92 13-14 37, Will Futhey 4 0 1-2 9, Zeke Brown 5 0 0-0 10, Phoenix Wolf 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 24 6 16-21 82.
BISHOP READY (79) — P.J. Daniels 5 1 2-2 15, A. Daniels 2 0 0-0 4, L. Ruth 1 0 0-0 2, D. Parham 3 2 4-4 16, C. Russell 3 0 0-0 6, K. Gramlich 0 0 0-0 0, K. Johnston 0 0 0-0 0, G. Budd 2 8 0-0 28, T. Huson 0 0 1-2 1, K. Schaffer 3 0 1-1 7, TOTALS 19 11 8-9 79.
