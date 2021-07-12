JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, broke out the bats in a 19-7 win over the Mill Rats in Johnstown Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Chillicothe (4-5, 21-17) scored the first run of the game. Colin Summerhill led off the game with a triple to right field, scoring on a groundout by Alex Ludwick.
Johnstown (6-3, 13-25) immediately answered in the bottom of the first. Damian Yenzi led off with a home run to center field, tying the game at 1-1. DJ Alexander tripled down the right field line, scoring on a two-run home run over the tall net in left field by Ben Newbert, giving the Mill Rats the lead at 3-2, which didn't last long.
Jake Silverstein and Jackson Feltner walked to start the top of the second. After a strikeout, Trey Maeker walked, loading the bases. Trey Smith doubled off the tall wall in left, scoring Silverstein and Feltner, tying the game at 3-3. Summerhill singled to left, scoring Maeker and giving the Paints the lead back at 4-3. Drew Wilson then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Smith, making it 5-3.
The Paints added on in the fourth, taking a 7-3 lead off a home run from Smith to left field and double to center field by Wilson, scoring Summerhill, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.
The Mill Rats answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, tying the game at 7-7, then the Paints took over.
In the top of the fifth, Silverstein walked and was safe at second on a throwing error by the Johnstown third baseman that also allowed Feltner to reach first on a fielder's choice. Karaffa walked, loading the bases for Maeker, who singled home Silverstein to make it 8-7 Chillicothe. After a pitching change, Smith hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Feltner, making it 9-7. Summerhill made it 10-7 on a single to left, scoring Karaffa. Wilson reached on a fielder's choice and, with two outs, Ludwick singled to right, scoring Maeker and giving the Paints an 11-7 lead. Kent Reeser then doubled to left, scoring Wilson and Ludwick, extending the Paints' lead to 13-7.
In the top of the sixth, Karaffa doubled, advancing to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Smith hit a popup to second that was dropped for the second Mill Rats error of the night. Summerhill brought home Karaffa on a groundout, making the Paints' lead 14-7. Wilson walked and Ludwick hit an infield single to the shortstop, scoring Smith and giving the Paints a 15-7 lead. Reeser hit a ground-rule double to right field, scoring Wilson and extending the Paints' advantage to 16-7. Silverstein capped the inning with a two-run single, scoring Ludwick and Reeser, making it 18-7.
The Paints added another insurance run in the top of the seventh on a Wilson single that brought home Smith, who singled earlier in the inning, giving the Paints a 19-7 lead, the eventual final score.
Because the of the Prospect League's 10-run rule, the game was ended after seven innings with the Paints up by 12.
Justin Diefenbach started for the Paints, allowing seven runs on six hits, walking five and striking out six over 4 2/3 innings. Marshall Pile (4-0) earned the win in relief, holding the Mill Rats scoreless on one hit over 2 1/3, striking out 3.
Benson Miller (1-1) took the loss in relief for Johnstown, allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit, walking two.
The Paints returned home to VA Memorial Stadium Sunday for a 6:05 p.m. tilt with the West Virginia Miners but it was postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, July 15. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m. with game two approximately 30 minutes after game one ends. Gates will open at 4:05 p.m.
Any unused tickets, including from the July 11 game, can be exchanged for any future 2021 Paints home game.
The Paints had Monday, July 12 off. They were scheduled to take on the Lafayette Aviators on Tuesday night at V.A. Memorial Stadium at 7:05 p.m.
