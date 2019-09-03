The Bear Club Challenge at Shawnee State University has now raised $10,000 toward its goal of $30,000 and has eclipsed the 100 donor mark, as announced by the SSU Office of Development on Monday.
SSU, who has more than 375 student-athletes competing across its athletic programs, produced 16 NAIA Scholar-Athletes and six NAIA All-Americans, competed in seven national competitions, and produced the 2019 NAIA Track and Field National Champion, Seth Farmer, in the one-mile.
In the coming months, Shawnee State will be completing a renovated athletic facility that will feature new athletics offices, a new entryway into the James A. Rhoads Athletic Center, and a new lobby, which includes seating areas, cubbies for equipment, and an entryway into the new recreation facility.
Those upgrades come on the heels of a new press box at Branch Rickey Park, which was finished last summer, and the renovated Warsaw Natatorium, which was opened in the fall semester. By the winter of 2020, SSU will have added eight new sports over a four-year span, including men's and women's bowling, women's golf, men's tennis, eSports, archery, and men's and women's swimming -- with the latter starting competition in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Throughout its history as an athletic program, Shawnee State has obtained two National Championships (Farmer's running title in 2019 and the 1999 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship), seven top-10 finishes at the NAIA National Championships in cross country (six for the men and one for the women), two conference championships and three NAIA Tournament appearances in volleyball, a conference title and three NAIA Tournament appearances in baseball, four conference championships and eight NAIA Tournament appearances in softball, a national tournament appearance in golf (1997) and a staggering 14 conference tournament titles in addition to the 23 postseason bids and one national title that the women's basketball program has already won. Jeff Nickel's program also achieved a regular-season ending No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Poll.
The Bear Club is the official booster club of Shawnee State Athletics and supports student-athletes directly in the field of competition, including the funding of scholarships for student-athletes that allows for the aforementioned successes above. Gifts of $100 or more ensure memberships into the 2019-2020 Bear Club. All members receive an All-Sports Pass, providing admission to all home games held throughout the season.
Overall, four membership levels are offered within the Bear Club: Varsity ($100), All-American ($250), Champion ($500), and Hall of Fame ($1,000). All donors at the entry level will receive a 2019-2020 All-Sports Pass, access to the Bear Club tent at hospitality events, entry to the Hoops Room during select conference basketball games, an SSU Athletics decal and newsletters, as well as invitations to special SSU Athletics events throughout the year. At each level, new incentives are unlocked, including tickets to the 2020 Hall of Fame Banquet, additional All-Sports Passes, and free admission to select Alumni Association events held throughout the year.
Last year, SSU Athletics raised over $37,000 in the 2018 Bear Club Challenge thanks to the support of 657 donors. The men's soccer and baseball programs grabbed the top spots in the challenge last year, each earning additional funding for their teams. This year, the challenge is striving to raise $30,000 by the end of the campaign, which ends on Sept. 6, 2019. Learn more about how you can join and help the challenge by visiting the Bear Club Challenge website.
So far, 120 donors have donated to the 2019 Bear Club Challenge. To join the challenge and support SSU Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com/bearclubchallenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.