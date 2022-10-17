The Scioto Valley Conference cross country meet was held at Zane Trace High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Piketon had twin brothers Grayson and Mason Roberts in action. Grayson finished 41st overall in 22:12.1, while Mason was 55th in 25:52.8.
The Scioto Valley Conference cross country meet was held at Zane Trace High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Piketon had twin brothers Grayson and Mason Roberts in action. Grayson finished 41st overall in 22:12.1, while Mason was 55th in 25:52.8.
Teamwise, Unioto captured the title with a perfect score of 15, having the first five runners take the first five places. Senior Turner Markko won the race in 16:54.
Westfall was the runner-up team with a score of 51, followed by Huntington (99), Paint Valley (108), and Zane Trace (109). Southeastern, Adena and Piketon didn’t have complete teams.
In the high school girls competition, Unioto claimed the team title with a team score of 33. Freshman Cameron Walker was the overall winner, running the course in 19:52.
Zane Trace was second with 70 points, followed by Westfall with 70 points as well, Huntington with 90 points, and Paint Valley with 92 points. Piketon and Adena did not have complete teams.
For the Lady Redstreaks, senior twin sisters Kenzie and Kalynn Mays competed. Kenzie finished 13th overall in 24:11.3, followed by Kalynn in 34th in 29:51.6.
In the junior high girls competition, Huntington captured the team title with 25 points. Rachel Lute won the race in 13:19. Westfall finished as the runner-up team with a score of 30. Incomplete teams included Unioto, Southeastern, Piketon, Adena, and Paint Valley
For Piketon, Laila Kelley was fifth overall in 15:09.6, followed by teammate Abigail Acord, who was sixth in 15:37.2. Mady Hiles finished 27th in 22:26.1.
In the junior high boys competition, Unioto claimed the team title with a score of 16, followed by Huntington (56), Paint Valley (64). Incomplete teams included Adena, Zane Trace, Westfall and Southeastern. Piketon did not have any runners competing.
The Piketon High School cross country runners will be back in action at the district meet Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.