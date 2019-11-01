After having one of the best volleyball seasons in recent memory, the Western Lady Indians had five players receive All-Southern Ohio Conference Division I awards.
Western senior Carigan Haggy, a four-year starter for the Lady Indians, led the way in post-season honors for her team, achieving SOC I Defensive Player of the Year. Clay's Jaelyn Warnock was the SOC I Player of the Year, while Kendra Holbrook of Glenwood New Boston was Coach of the Year. For Western, Haggy, Chelsey Penwell and Kenzi Ferneau were First Team All-SOC I, while Mea Henderson and Paige Davis were Second Team All-SOC I.
The final standings saw Notre Dame secure the league championship with a perfect record of 14-0. Western and Clay tied for second place with matching records of 11-3 after splitting the season's matches with each other. New Boston Glenwood was fourth at 8-6, followed by Green and Symmes Valley in a tie for fifth, Ironton St. Joseph in seventh and Sciotoville East in eighth. Western's overall record for the 2019 season was 16-7, ending with a sectional final loss to Eastern.
Haggy, who recorded her 1,000th career dig during her senior season, finished the year with 564 digs to lead the Lady Indians. She also led the way in kills with 284, more than double of her next closest teammate, Mea Henderson, who finished with 124. Haggy handed out 35 assists and led the team in serve receive at 92 percent (400-of-434).
Additionally, Haggy served the most points with 184. She had the second-highest serve percentage on the team at 96.1 percent, producing 32 aces.
The Lady Indians had three players achieve All-SOC I First Team status, as Haggy was joined by senior Chelsey Penwell and freshman Kenzi Ferneau.
Penwell, a senior setter, led the way in assists with 275. She was second on the team in digs with 398. Penwell also had 115 kills for third on the team in that category and added six blocks. Penwell was second on the team in points served at 182 with a serve percentage of 91.5.
Ferneau was the lone freshman on the varsity roster, and she started all season. She led the team in blocks with 22 as the only player to reach double digits. She produced 79 kills for fourth in that category. In digs, Ferneau was third on the team with 384.
Ferneau was third in points served at 179, having 49 aces and a serve percentage of 92.1. She added 61 assists and was 199-for-224 in serve receive for 88.9.
All-SOC I Second Team honorees for Western were juniors Mea Henderson and Paige Davis.
Henderson was second on the team in kills with 124 and also recorded two blocks. She was fourth in digs with 206 and gave out 38 assists. Henderson also served 176 points for fourth on the team, finishing with a serve percentage of 92.2. In serve receive, Henderson was 289-for-318 in serve receive for 91 percent.
Davis was the team's junior setter, handing out 247 assists for second on the team. She also had 29 kills and 181 digs. Davis had the highest serve percentage for the team at 97.5 percent, producing 115 points and 21 aces. She was 64-for-71 in serve receive for 90.1 percent.
First Team All-SOC I selections joining Haggy, Penwell and Ferneau were Sophia Hassel, Cassie Schaefer, Taylor Schmidt and Ava Hassel of Notre Dame; Jaelyn Warnock, Shaley Munion and Hannah Phipps of Clay; Lexus Oiler of New Boston Glenwood; Kame Sweeney of Green; Payton Hunter of Symmes Valley; Jadyn Green of Ironton St. Joseph; and Grace Smith of East.
Second Team All-SOC I selections joining Henderson and Davis include Joyce Zheng and Claire Dettwiller of Notre Dame; Jordan Mathias and Kyliegh Oliver of Clay; Shelby Easter and Sammy Oiler of Glenwood New Boston; Kasey Kimbler of Green; Rachael Hayes of Symmes Valley; Faith Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Jospeh; and Taylor Holley of East.
The annual league all-star game will be played Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, at Northwest High School at 1 p.m. The Southeast District's soccer all-star games will also be taking place at 2 p.m. that day at Northwest.
