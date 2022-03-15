ATHENS — You could call them overtime warriors, and now you can call them history makers.
Punching their ticket to the state basketball tournament, the Waverly Tigers took down the Heath Bulldogs in overtime Saturday afternoon, winning 46-45 in a Division II regional final clash on the floor of Ohio University’s Convocation Center. The only other Waverly basketball squad to make it to the “Final 4” was the 1970 team. The 2022 team is the second.
Now the next road trip for the Tigers will be to the University of Dayton for a Division II state semifinal matchup with Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Friday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. Gilmour Academy won its regional final matchup over St. Mary’s Memorial 62-35.
Prior to the start of the season, the Tigers set a goal of winning a regional championship. Now that they have achieved that goal, the Tigers are hungry for more as they head to the Final Four on Friday night.
In a post-game speech to his Waverly Tigers, Head Coach Travis Robertson, who was soaking wet from getting a shower from Tiger water bottles when he arrived at the locker room, said, “To not score the ball extremely well and still win a regional semi and a regional final game, what do we have to worry about? We go. We play. Our goal all year was to get to this point. You reached the goal. Work is not finished. We are not going to be satisfied with just making it to the Final 4, as happy as I am and as proud as I am of you guys.”
Coming into the regional final matchup with the Heath Bulldogs, the Tigers were not considered the favorite by some outside of Pike County. Heath was bigger and appeared to be stronger with a starting lineup that included two 6-foot, 5-inch seniors, Josh Guy and Keylan Williams; one 6-8 senior, Brandon McLaughlin; a 6-3 senior guard, Reece Huber; and a 5-8 sophomore guard, Grayson Shumate. Coming off the bench was 6-1 senior Payton Lees. None of that mattered to the Tigers, who weathered the storm and took everything in stride.
“We’ve been battling since second grade. We come to practice together every single day. We talk to each other every single day. We go to war with each other every day,” said Waverly senior Trey Robertson. “This is just a dream. We worked our whole lives to be out here and be in that position. It was one of our goals to get here at the beginning of the season. We got here, and we’re like, ‘Why not us?’ Let’s just go win. That’s what we did. It might not have been too pretty but we gutted it out and got a ‘W’, so that’s all that matters.”
It wasn’t exactly easy, but the Tigers completed the job, needing an overtime session to complete the task for the second straight game. The first quarter saw the teams fight through two ties and four lead changes. Waverly junior Hudson Kelly had the most success offensively for his team, scoring six of his eight points in the first quarter by being in the right place at the right time. Kelly had the final Tiger bucket of that opening quarter, bringing the game to a brief 10-10 tie. Heath’s Josh Guy scored to give his team a 12-10 lead going to the second quarter.
“When other people would drive and penetrate, I just tried to cut, and then I knew I could outjump anyone out there,” said Kelly. “So I just tried to outjump them (the Bulldogs) and throw it (the ball) high. They are super tall, and they can jump, too. They’re all really good players, especially Williams.”
Waverly just kept fighting. Although the Tigers never led in the second or third quarters, they kept making runs and staying within striking distance. Prior to the start of the season, Head Coach Travis Robertson said his team’s success would be dependent on other players scoring besides Trey Robertson and Will Futhey. Coming off the bench, freshman Braylon Robertson and senior Penn Morrison provided a big lift in the second quarter.
Waverly senior scoring sensation Trey Robertson was doing his best to stay out of double- and triple-team defense, and had only scored one basket up to that point. With the chase continuing, Trey Robertson fired the ball to his freshman brother Braylon, who drained a three-pointer for the first Tiger bucket of the second quarter. That cut the Heath lead to one, 14-13. The Tigers remained within one at 16-15 after fighting for a defensive rebound and firing the ball ahead to senior Penn Morrison for a run-out basket. Morrison waited for a defender to pass by before putting the ball up and in, 16-15.
“It was a little nerve-racking for sure,” said Morrison of playing in a high-pressure regional final as a first-year varsity basketball player. “But I just kind of run around and do what needs to be done. I know my role and I just do it.”
Health opened up its largest lead of the night at seven with back-to-back three-pointers from Shumate and McLaughlin, 22-15. Trey Robertson scored the next three points, adding one from the foul line before scoring on a nifty up-and-under move that forced the Bulldogs to burn a timeout, 22-18. Coming out of that break, McLaughlin dialed long distance again to extend the lead to seven, 25-18, for the final time. The Tigers answered in the final minute, countering with back-to-back triples as Trey Robertson hit the first, and Will Futhey took advantage of being left open in the corner to hit the next one. At the half, Waverly was down by one, 25-24.
Points were at a premium in the third quarter, as each team added just seven. The Bulldogs produced their first five early, going up 30-24. Over the next six minutes, Trey Robertson produced all seven points for the Tigers, as Heath’s McLaughlin had his team’s last basket of the frame in the middle of the run near the four-minute mark. Waverly’s defense only allowed three Bulldog shot attempts in the final four minutes. Going to the fourth quarter, Heath led by one, 32-31.
The Tigers produced the first bucket of the fourth quarter with Will Futhey providing an assist to Mark Stulley, moving in front 33-32, which provided a lift for the entire team.
Over the next three minutes, the Bulldogs managed a bucket and a free throw against Waverly’s defense, retaking the lead, 35-33. Then Trey Robertson delivered again, scoring on an underhand scoop to tie the game at 35-35 with 3:20 left in regulation. After the Waverly defense forced a turnover, Robertson was able to get to the foul line and hit a pair of shots for a 37-25 lead with 2:40 left. Then Will Futhey delivered a block on defense, giving the Tigers the ball and they looked to work the clock. Robertson was fouled again with 1:37 to go, sinking two more free throws to make the lead 39-35. The Bulldogs went for a three-pointer and missed, but Huber scored on a putback, cutting the advantage to 39-37. They fouled Robertson again, who saw his first free throw bounce off, and then hit his second. That proved crucial as Williams connected on the tying three-pointer, 40-40, which sent the game to overtime.
The first two minutes of the overtime session ticked off the clock without either team hitting. Then finally the Tigers broke through when Will Futhey scored on an alley-oop pass from Mark Stulley.
“It was a confidence booster. I hadn’t really been finishing in the first half,” said Will Futhey. “They were trying to stop Trey from scoring, so I knew it was time to make a play. We knew they had the length, so I had to go up, get it and finish it with confidence and then play some good ‘D’. That helped me gain some confidence and play, rebound and just finish the game strong.”
A battle for the ball and a blocked shot from Futhey in the paint followed. Braylon Robertson ended up with the ball and was fouled, hitting the second of two free throws to make the lead 43-40. After a Heath miss, Will Futhey grabbed the rebound and was fouled, hitting his first but missing the second. Huber took the ball and scored for the Bulldogs, trimming the lead to 44-42. Trey Robertson took the ball after the Tigers got it in bounds and was fouled, going to the line to hit both of his shots, making the lead 46-42 which essentially sealed the game. Heath was out of time. Huber fired a three-pointer at the top of the circle with 2.3 seconds to go. It swished through the net just as time expired, cutting the Waverly lead to 46-45. But the Tigers were already celebrating.
“It’s just surreal for me,” said Mark Stulley. “This has been a dream of mine since I can remember. Coming out here and winning a regional title with my brothers is the best thing I could ever ask for in high school.”
Neither team shot the ball particularly well, as Waverly went 13-of-27 from two point range, 3-of-17 from three-point land, and 11-of-17 from the line. But the Tiger defense didn’t give the Bulldogs anything easy, as Heath was just 10-of-26 from two-point range, 7-of-20 from long distance, and 4-of-9 from the line. Waverly had just four turnovers, while Heath had 10.
“They were really long and really good shot-blockers, so a lot of it was just trying to use that against them by pump faking and getting into them,” said Wade Futhey of Waverly’s defensive strategy.
“In the end, we just wanted it more. For 36 minutes, including overtime, we came out and we played as hard as we could. We knew that was what we had to do to win. We were the smaller team. We might not be the most talented team on the floor, but I can bet you that we’re gonna play harder than anybody we play against. We’re gonna outwork anybody. We’re gonna do what it takes, and then we’ll find ourselves where we need to be.”
Kelly said he knew he and his teammates would outwork the Bulldogs in the rebounding battle, generating some putbacks.
“We wanted it more,” said Kelly. “We’re not done yet.”
Individually, Trey Robertson finished with 22 points, three rebounds and four assists. Hudson Kelly added eight points and four rebounds. Will Futhey pulled down 12 rebounds, scored six points, handed out two assists and blocked a shot. Mark Stulley provided five rebounds, four points, and four assists. Wade Futhey and Penn Morrison also grabbed rebounds, while Braylon Robertson provided an assist. Braylon Robertson and Morrison combined to score six points.
Reece Huber led Heath with 13 points, five rebounds, one assist. McLaughlin followed with 10 points. Shumate had eight points and two rebounds. Guy had seven points and five rebounds. Lees had two rebounds and an assist.
“This group is special for a reason, and it’s not just one specific thing,” said Coach Travis Robertson after the team’s historic victory. “Look at these guys. There’s a lot of times that we step on the floor, and we’re not the biggest, we’re not the fastest, and we’re not the strongest, but we’ve been challenged all year. We prepared for this throughout our season. Right now, I would put our team up against anybody when it comes to one stat, and that’s toughness.
“These guys have bought into the program. They believed in what we were trying to do. They set this goal early. We had some setbacks, but every time we’ve been able to bounce back. At this point you know, I can’t be more proud of the group. We have not shot the ball well at all in the last two games, probably the worst we’ve shot all season, but we found a way.”
BOX SCORE:
D2 Regional Final
@ Ohio University
March 12, 2022
Waverly 46, Heath 45 OT
WHS — 10 14 7 9 6 — 46
HHS — 12 13 7 8 5 — 45
WAVERLY (46) — Mark Stulley 2 0 0-0 4, Hudson Kelly 4 0 0-0 8, Trey Robertson 5 1 9-13 22, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 1 1 1-2 6, Braylon Robertson 0 1 1-2 4, Penn Morrison 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 13 3 11-17 46.
HEATH (45) — Reece Huber 3 2 1-2 13, Josh Guy 2 1 0-0 7, Brandon McLaughlin 3 1 1-2 10, Grayson Shumate 0 2 2-2 8, Keylan Williams 1 1 0-3 5, Payton Lees 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 7 4-9 45.
