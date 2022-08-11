Mother and son, Brenda Reed Walls and Trevor Walls, had the honor of being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame at the same time. They stand here together after receiving their plaques.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
When they describe an athlete as dominating, they very possibly was thinking of Brenda Reed Walls as the 1983 Waverly High School graduate set standards for generations to match.
From volleyball to basketball and especially in track, she was a master of the sports.
You could start with volleyball.
She was first team all-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League as a junior and senior and honorable mention as a sophomore. Her teams were league tri-champions in 1982, co-champions in 1981 and second in 1980.
In the tournaments, her teams won all four sectional titles, were district champions in 1980 and runners-up in 1979 and 1982.
Her final two years she had 237 spikes, 205 blocks and 167 good serves in displaying her all-around talent and value.
When winter came and basketball, she was first team all-SEOAL her junior and senior years and honorable mention as a sophomore, as she was in volleyball. Her team was sectional champions her senior year.
She finished her four-year career with 931 points, the second most in Waverly history at the time, and averaged 15 rebounds a game her final two years.
But then came track, where at one time she held four different school records, two individually in the shot put and discus, and two as a member of relay teams which she ran as a freshmen and sophomore.
In the SEOAL, where her teams won all four league titles, she won seven of the eight shot put and discus titles in her four years.
In the district meets, she again won seven of the eight shot put and discus titles in her four years, advancing to the regional each year. Waverly won the district title her first three years in 1980 thru 1982, and finished second by two points in 1983.
In the regional meets, she won four titles, placing first in both the shot put and discus in both 1983 and 1981. The other four times, she placed second three times and third once. The Lady Tigers were second in the regional twice, fifth once and ninth the other time.
Then came the state meets, where she placed in seven of the eight events she participated in, only failing in the discus in 1982. She finished third in the shot put in 1983 and third in the discus in 1982 to go with two other fourth place finishes and three more fifth place finishes.
She finished with 26 points in state track meets, with her 1981 team finishing tied for seventh place.
She completed her athletic career by throwing at Miami University, where she won a Mid-American Conference championship in the shot put in 1987 and set the school record in the shot put on May 9 of that year at 47 feet, eight inches, a record that stood for 16 years and is still the fifth best effort in Miami history. She was also fifth in the discus in that 1987 MAC meet.
“Brenda was an all-around awesome athlete,” recalled her track coach, April Bryant. “She would always come through in the end. Under pressure, she was great. No one performed under pressure any better than her.”
“What I remember most is the fellowship I had with my teammates,” said Walls. “I loved making memories with them.”
Upon Brenda’s graduation from high school, her basketball coach, the late Mary Gecowets, reflected at the time on her presence among her teammates.
“Brenda was one of the most likable kids you could ask for on a team. She was the kind of person you just wanted to run up and hug. Everybody loved her.”
Bryant agreed.
“She had a magnetic personality. Everyone loved to be around her.”
