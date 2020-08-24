Date;Match/Location;Time

8/10;@ Little Scioto;12:00 

8/12;SOC I @ Little Scioto;2:00

8/13;@ Dogwood;10:00 

8/17;@ Big Beaver;10:00 

8/19;@ Elks;4:00 

8/20;SOC II @ Franklin Valley;10:00 

8/25;@ Dogwood;4:00 

8/26;SOC III @ Dogwood;4:00 

8/27;@ Elks;4:00 

8/31;@ Elks;4:00 

9/3;SOC IV @ Elks;4:00 

9/10;@ Franklin Valley;4:00 

9/15;@ Dogwood;4:00 

9/17;SOC 18 hole @ Elks;12:00 

9/22;@ Elks;4:00 

9/24;SOC 18 hole rain date;12:00 

9/29;Sectional;TBA

