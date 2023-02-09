The Waverly Lady Tigers kept the non-league portion of their schedule unblemished by wrapping up the regular season Wednesday night with a 45-42 triumph at Jackson.

That result means Waverly finishes a perfect 6-0 outside of conference play with five wins over Division II opponents, including Gallia Academy, McClain, Fairfield Union, Washington Court House and Jackson, as well as one win over Division III South Point. Overall, Waverly improves to 16-6.


