On April 24 and 25, the men's golf team traveled to Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete in the Mid-South Conference Championships.
The Bears would take part in 54 holes of competition over two days of play. Leading the way for the Bears would be Ben Flanders. Flanders posted scores of 85-76 on day one and followed up with a day two score of 78 for a 37th-place finish in the tournament.
Austin Barta, competing in his last event as a Bear, posted scores of 83-82-76 over his three rounds of competition earning himself a tie for 39th. Freshman Logan Hughes capped off his first season with the Bears by contributing scores of 83-82-82 during the tournament, finding himself in a tie for 46th. Trey Albert concluded his career as a Bear by competing in rounds 1 and 2, posting 82 and 85. Daulton McDonald competed in rounds 2 and 3, bringing in scores of 82 and 84. Competing in rounds 1 and 3 for the Bears would be Tanner Stevenson. Stevenson would contribute rounds of 85 and 83 over the two days.
As a team, the Bears posted scores of 333-322-319 which would see them to an 11th-place finish in the tournament.
The MSC Conference Championship concludes the 2022-2023 season for the Men's Golf Team. We thank seniors Austin Barta and Trey Albert for their hard work and dedication for the past 4 years. The Men's Golf Team will return to action in the fall of 2023.
