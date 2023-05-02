Ben Flanders - SSU golf action

Waverly graduate Ben Flanders watches his ball sail toward the green during a match. 

On April 24 and 25, the men's golf team traveled to Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete in the Mid-South Conference Championships.

The Bears would take part in 54 holes of competition over two days of play. Leading the way for the Bears would be Ben Flanders. Flanders posted scores of 85-76 on day one and followed up with a day two score of 78 for a 37th-place finish in the tournament.


