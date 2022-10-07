Piketon senior soccer player Olivia MacCrae dribbles along the sideline, looking for an opportunity to pass or break for the goal during the Aug. 22 game versus Waverly. MacCrae recently set a new single game scoring record with eight goals.
During three wins on the pitch, Piketon senior Olivia MacCrae has powered the offensive attack, generating a total of 16 goals during that span, including a school-record eight in one game.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Peebles and came away with a 10-1 victory.
MacCrae led the charge, scoring eight goals to set a new school record for the Lady Redstreaks for most goals in a single game. MacCrae was also responsible for two assists. Whitney Dean had one goal and three assists, while Bailey Fuller had one goal and an assist.
In the goal, Natalie Cooper recorded 10 saves. The Piketon coaching staff complimented a very strong midfield and a remarkable performance by a strong back four on the team’s Facebook page.
Getting back into Scioto Valley Conference play, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Westfall on Monday, Sept. 26 and came away with a 7-1 win.
Once again, MacCrae led the scoring charge, producing five of the seven goals and also having one assist. Dean and Fuller had one assist each, while Brooklynn Hart added a goal. Cooper had 20 saves as the keeper and also had the opportunity to score a goal for the Lady Redstreaks.
The coaching staff indicated that the midfield and the back four defenders looked very strong once again.
On Oct. 3, the Lady Redstreaks won their second straight SVC match, returning home to defeat Zane Trace 3-2.
For Piketon, Cooper recorded 34 saves in the goal, including the 1,000th over her career.
Scoring-wise, MacCrae led the way with three goals, and Dean provided an assist. Once again, the coaching staff said the midfield group had a very strong performance, and the back four defenders played phenomenally.
The Lady Redstreaks will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 10 at Southeastern High School at 5 p.m. Piketon will return home for a Wednesday evening match against Leesburg Fairfield at 6 p.m. followed by a road contest Thursday at West Union at 5 p.m.
