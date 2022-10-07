MacCrae sideline

Piketon senior soccer player Olivia MacCrae dribbles along the sideline, looking for an opportunity to pass or break for the goal during the Aug. 22 game versus Waverly. MacCrae recently set a new single game scoring record with eight goals.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

During three wins on the pitch, Piketon senior Olivia MacCrae has powered the offensive attack, generating a total of 16 goals during that span, including a school-record eight in one game.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Peebles and came away with a 10-1 victory.

