COLUMBUS — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association recently announced the results of its annual writing and photography contest.
There were five writing categories in two divisions based on circulation size, as well as photography awards in one category. The contest included submissions from the 2021 calendar year and was judged by OPSWA members from around the state.
Earning Writer of the Year honors were Curt Conrad from the Richland Source in Division 1 and Rob McCurdy from the Marion Star in Division 2. Julie Billings from the Pike County News Watchman earned a first-place finish in game action photography.
Writers and photographers were judged on a body of work that included three submissions per category.
The OPSWA membership roster now stands at 204 writers and photographers around the state, which marks the most in its 49-year history. Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists.
In 2010, the OPSWA partnered with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to create a website, establish electronic communications and increase its membership and recognition.
The OPSWA website is located at http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA and includes the membership directory, officers information, hall of fame inductees and other updates.
2021 OPSWA SPORTSWRITERS OF THE YEAR
DIVISION 1 – Curt Conrad, Richland Source
DIVISION 2 – Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2021 OPSWA Writing Contest, Division and Category Results
Two divisions based on circulation size. Point totals for Writer of the Year: 1st Place = 8 points, 2nd = 6 points, 3rd = 5 points, 4th = 3 points. Number of placers dependent on number of entries in each category.
Division 1 – Daily Circulation over 10,000 and Websites
Division 1, Game Stories
1. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
2. Aaron Blankenship, PressProsMagazine.com
3. Curt Conrad, Richland Source
4. Eric Frantz, MaxPreps.com/Dayton Daily News
Division 1, News Stories
1. Bailey Johnson, Columbus Dispatch
2. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
3. Curt Conrad, Richland Source
4. Jeff Gilbert, Dayton Daily News
Division 1, Feature Stories
1. Bailey Johnson, Columbus Dispatch
2. Tom Nader, Ravenna Record-Courier
3. Randy Roberts, Defiance Crescent-News
4. Jim Naveau, Lima News
5. Steve Blackledge, PressProsMagazine.com
Division 1, Columns
1. Tom Nader, Ravenna Record-Courier
2. Steve Blackledge, PressProsMagazine.com
3. Aaron Gross, Defiance Crescent-News
Division 1, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Curt Conrad, Richland Source
2. Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier
Division 1 Writer of the Year: Curt Conrad, Richland Source, 19 points
Runner-up: Bailey Johnson, Columbus Dispatch (16 points)
Division 2 – All Other Daily Newspapers (4+ Editions Per Week)
Division 2, Game Stories
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Matt Horn, Fremont News Messenger
3. Lonnie McMillen, Upper Sandusky Daily Chief-Union
4. Scott Halasz, Xenia Daily Gazette
5. Aaron Dorksen, Holmes County Bargain Hunter
Division 2, News Stories
1. Matt Horn, Fremont News Messenger
2. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman
3. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
4. Aaron Dorksen, Holmes County Bargain Hunter
5. Scott Halasz, Xenia Daily Gazette
Division 2, Feature Stories
1. Rick Noland, Medina Gazette
2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
3. John Behm, Cleveland Lutheran High School Association
4. Aaron Dorksen, Holmes County Bargain Hunter
Division 2, Columns
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Rick Noland, Medina Gazette
3. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
Division 2, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
3. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
Division 2 Writer of the Year: Rob McCurdy, Marion Star (24 points)
Runner-up: Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector (17 points)
Game Action Photography Division
1. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman
2. Erin Caldwell, Sandusky Register
