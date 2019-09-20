For three quarters on Friday night, the Piketon Redstreaks went toe to toe with the Unioto Shermans on the football field. Although the final score would end in a 47-7 final, the Streaks were able to hang around with the Shermans throughout the game.
“You look at the score and think, ‘Man, that’s horrible,’ but we battled for three quarters. We battled back and stayed in the game,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion.
Unioto struck first in the game on a 21-yard pass play to take a 7-0 lead with 8:44 to play in the first. The Redstreaks would go three-and-out on their first possession of the game. Unioto found the end zone again with 3:13 to play in the first quarter — this time on a 15-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead.
Piketon would then get the ball into Sherman territory on their next drive, but the drive stalled as the Redstreaks failed to come up with a fourth down conversion. The Shermans would score on the ensuing drive to make it 21-0 with 7:41 left until the half. The next two drives both teams would exchange punts. After the Unioto punt, Piketon would get the ball with 5:09 left until the half at their own 33. After converting on a fourth-and-2 at the Unioto 21, a few plays later quarterback Levi Gullion would find Chris Chandler for a 15- yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds to play in the half to cap off a four minute and 41 second touchdown drive. That would be the final score of the half, as the Redstreaks would go to the locker room trailing the Shermans 21-7.
After receiving the second half kick the Redstreaks would start with the ball at their own 30-yard line. The Streaks drove deep into Unioto territory to the 10 yard line, but a fumble would give Unioto possession with 7:41 go in the third. The very next play Unioto fumbled, as the Redstreaks would recover. Then for the third straight play, it was another turnover. This time it was Unioto coming away with an interception.
Unioto then struck first in the second half on the ensuing drive to make it 27-7,which would be the score heading into the fourth quarter.
“We battled 21-7 at half then we drive it down inside the 10 and we fumble, we get the ball right back and we throw an interception and they score and make it 27-7. That’s the ballgame right there,” said Gullion.
Unioto would score three times in the fourth quarter as the Redstreaks would fall to the Shermans by a 47-7 final. “We battled back and stayed in the game, but you have to make some plays. We had an interception that we dropped and another long pass that we dropped. You have to make those plays to stay in the game. They’re (Unioto’s) a good ball club and we’re learning on the fly.”
Statistically Levi Gullion ended the night 17-of-29 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown. Johnny Burton caught 6 passes for 61 yards, while Chris Chandler caught 4 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Brody Fuller ended the night with 26 receiving yards on 2 receptions. Austin Henderson ran the ball 6 times for 24 yards. The Redstreaks had 10 first downs. Piketon was only penalized two times for twenty yards. Piketon will now start a stretch of home games when they host Paint Valley next Friday.
