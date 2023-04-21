Buddy Wilson-Corey Ferguson

Piketon’s Buddy Wilson is congratulated by assistant coach Corey Ferguson after coming back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk in Wednesday’s home game against Paint Valley.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Adena 9, Piketon 2

Piketon did battle with Adena Friday, April 14 in Piketon. The Redstreaks fell into early hole and couldn’t dig themselves out.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments