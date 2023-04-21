Adena 9, Piketon 2
Piketon did battle with Adena Friday, April 14 in Piketon. The Redstreaks fell into early hole and couldn’t dig themselves out.
Adena 9, Piketon 2
Piketon did battle with Adena Friday, April 14 in Piketon. The Redstreaks fell into early hole and couldn’t dig themselves out.
Adena exploded right off the bat with five runs in the opening frame. The Warriors sent 11 batters to the plate and five of the first six scored. The first run scored on an error. Dreitzler picked two RBIs in the rally, while A. Magill added another.
Dreitzler added another ribbie in the second inning, driving home D. Magill to extend the lead to 6-0. Two more runs in the fifth crossed the dish with Jackson and Heath scoring.
Piketon added a run in the fifth when Buddy Wilson knocked in Christian Horn. Horn had singled and was sacrificed before Wilson brought him plateward.
Adena would tack on a run in the sixth before the Redstreaks scored once in the seventh inning. Wilson tripled to right field and scored on an error.
Piketon 0, Huntington 10
Piketon dropped a Scioto Valley Conference game to the Huntington Huntsmen by a 10-0 count Monday night at the Myrle Shoemaker Athletic Complex.
Piketon managed just one hit off of Huntington pitcher Dalton Black. Zack Hannah had the lone hit and was charged with the loss on the bump for Piketon.
Piketon 7, Wellston 11
A late inning rally by the Piketon Redstreaks would not be enough as they stepped out of SVC action to play the Wellston Golden Rockets Tuesday evening at VA Memorial Stadium.
Wellston grabbed a one run and nursed for the first three innings. Ryan Long led off the inning getting hit by a pitch. Long then went first-to-third on a line drive single before scoring on a Josh Jackson single.
Piketon erased the lead in the top of the third inning when Grayson Roberts scored on an error.
Wellston jumped right back on top of the lead in the home half of the inning with Josh Jackson scoring on an RBI single from Will Briggs.
In the fourth inning, Wellston broke out with six runs. Long picked up an RBI single and two batters later, Josh Jackson cleared the bases with a triple and later scored on a passed ball. Wellston tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning making the score 11-2.
Piketon fought back in the seventh inning. Wayde Fout singled into center field to start the inning. Garrett Moore was hit by a pitch and Garrett Legg singled to load the bases.
Fout scored on a ground ball from Cormany. Moore scored on a Grayson Roberts single. With the bases still loaded, Christian Horn cleared the bases with a triple to right field to make the score 11-7, but would be as close Piketon would get as Wellston induced a pop out and strikeout to end the game.
Paint Valley 11, Piketon 0
The Redstreaks suffered a six-inning defeat 11-0 to Paint Valley Wednesday at Zach Farmer Memorial Field.
Piketon was only able to pound out three hits against the Bearcats’ pitcher Dax Estep. Cayde Conley had two of the three, while Christian Horn added one.
On the offensive side for Paint Valley, J. Free had two RBIs and scored twice, Reinhart had two RBIs, Gouber drove in a run and scored, and Kingery, Donahue and Wheaton all scored twice.
Piketon drops to 5-11 overall and finishes the first round of SVC play at 1-6.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.