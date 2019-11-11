A total of six Pike County players and one coach were recently honored by District 14 of the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
They include Waverly players Carli Knight and Hailie Silcott, Western's Carigan Haggy, and Eastern players Skylar White, Katie Newsome, and Addison Cochenour. Waverly's Nancy Terry was chosen as Division 2 Coach of the Year. An additional Pike County connection, Eastern graduate Cassidy Roney was named Division 4 Coach of the Year in her first season of leading the Notre Dame Lady Titans.
All of the District 14 honorees are included in the sections that follow.
DIVISION 2
Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative: Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union
1st Team All District: Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union; Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe; Carli Knight, Waverly; Rayanna Burns, Washington CH; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Amber Cottrill, Unioto.
2nd Team All District: Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union; Hailie Silcott, Waverly; Payton McBee, Chillicothe; Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace; Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto; Halli Wall, Washington CH.
Honorable Mention: Alli Nungester, Circleville; Jaelyn Pitzer, McClain; Kacey Pierce, Unioto; Jessica Cottrill, Fairfield Union; Laura Robinson, Miami Trace; Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm; Mariah Kemp, Circleville.
Coach of the Year: Nancy Terry, Waverly
DIVISION 3
Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative: Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg.
1st Team All District: Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg; Kristin Phillips, Westfall; Skylar Hice, Southeastern; Megan Steele, Huntington; Jenna Martin, Adena; Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest.
2nd team All District: Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg; Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Allison Basye, Huntington; Josie Williams, Westfall; Maddie Slusher, Minford; Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg.
3rd Team All District: Alli Bennett, Zane Trace; Layla Hattan, Faifield Local; Emily Boggs, Wheelersburg; Ellie Harper, Adena; Camryn Carroll, Adena; Delaney Harper, North Adams
Honorable Mention: Taylor Dotson, Eastern Brown; Reagan Lewis, Northwest; Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern; Ally Coriell, Minford; Alyssa Steele, Huntington; Brooklynn Laymon, Lynchburg-Clay; Wylie Shipley, North Adams; Marissa Mullins, Westfall; Jaden Smith, Fairfield Local; Laynee Hill, Zane Trace
Coach of the Year: Allen Perry, Wheelersburg
DIVISION 4
Co-Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative: Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame
Co-Player of the Year: Faith Maloney, South Webster
1st Team All District: Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame; Faith Maloney, South Webster; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay; Carigan Haggy, Western; Sophia Hassel, Notre Dame; Briana Claxon, South Webster.
2nd Team All District: Harlee Wilkinson, Peebles; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Taylor Schmidt, Notre Dame; Skylar White, Eastern Pike; Lexus Oiler, Glenwood; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley.
Honorable Mention: Graciana Claxon, South Webster; Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley; Cylee Bratton, Whiteoak; Ava Hassel, Notre Dame; Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Kame Sweeney, Green; Claire Detwiller, Notre Dame; Katie Newsome, Eastern Pike; Shelby Easter, Glenwood; Christian Reed, Peebles; Grace Smith, East; Addison Cochenour, Eastern.
Coach of the Year: Cassidy Roney, Notre Dame
ALL-STAR MATCH PARTICIPANTS
Division 2: Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union; Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe; Rayanna Burns, Washington CH; Amber Cottrill, Unioto; Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union; Hailie Silcott, Waverly; Payton McBee, Chillicothe; Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto; Halli Wall, Washington CH; Alli Nungester, Circleville.
Division 3: Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg; Skylar Hice, Southeastern; Josie Williams, Westfall; Maddie Slusher, Minford; Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg; Taylor Dotson, Eastern Brown.
Division 4: Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay; Carigan Haggy, Western; Sophia Hassel, Notre Dame; Harlee Wilkinson, Peebles; Taylor Schmidt, Notre Dame; Lexus Oiler, Glenwood; Cylee Bratton, Whiteoak.
Coaches: Nancy Terry, Waverly; Jessica Sullivan, Westfall; Cassidy Roney, Notre Dame; Darcee Claxon, South Webster.
The all-star game was held Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School.
