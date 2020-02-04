Note: The fourth class of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame was inducted on Dec. 27, 2019. The inductees, family, friends and community members were welcome to purchase tickets to attend a luncheon where the inductees gave their speeches. Those speeches are the basis for this article. This story is about the 1989 football team, which was the lone team inducted with this class. A story on the individual inductees will run in the next edition of the News Watchman.
Waverly’s 1989 football team has the distinction of many firsts for the program.
After some lean years, the program was starting to return to prominence under the leadership of the late Ed Bolin. The 1989 team was a special group, as the Tigers put together a winning season for their first playoff appearance in school history, as well as the first post-season victory for the program. Then they knocked off a “giant” in the first round, eliminating the Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) Crusaders by winning 32-12. That 1989 Waverly football team is now officially a part of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The OHSAA conducted the very first football playoffs in the 1972 season. It took 17 years for the Tigers to break through and earn their first berth. At that point, just four teams made it into the playoffs from each region, unlike the current format where eight make the post-season. Waverly has made the playoffs seven times since 1989, including the past four seasons, bringing the school to eight total appearances. No Tiger team has won more than one game in the playoffs.
The 1989 Waverly High School football team included the following players: Jason Anglemeyer, Aaron Barch, Brandon Barley, Ellis Brewster, Jason Brown, Frank Bucy, Bret Collins, Chris Crabtree, Larry Eblin, Brock Elliott, Mike French, Matt Gecowets, Jason Hammond, D.J. Harris, Greg Harris, Mike Heibel, Jason Ingham, Tom Johnson, Mike McBrayer, Tim McElroy, Jared McKinney, Mark Misita, Donnie Osborne, Jon Reed, Bub Reisinger, D.R. Robinson, Aaron Schmitt, T.J. Seeley, Mark Smith, Matt Snodgrass, Billy Sowers, Chris Stevens, Bob Tolliver (deceased), Scott Tomlison, Jason Wallette, Ron Ward, Byron Wickham, Cris Yeager, Chris Young, and Matt Young.
Chris Crabtree is now the head coach of the Tigers, and along with his staff, has led the Tigers into the post-season for the past four years. Crabtree was nominated to be one of the speakers on the day of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame pre-induction luncheon.
“On behalf of the 1989 football team, this is such an honor. I want to congratulate all of the other (Hall of Fame) honorees. This is a tremendous thing for this team. I just want to say how important it was for me, and I’m sure it is my teammates, that we were nominated and able to get inducted,” said Crabtree.
“As far as Coach Bolin, he was a tremendous individual. He is a lot of the reason that I am where I am today. He was a father-figure to everybody in our program. I have so much love and respect for Coach Bolin. I was able to play for him and coach with him. I was able to go on and be a head coach. I am trying to restart and reestablish the things Coach Bolin did when he was the coach. I do it for him, for the love of Waverly, our program, and community.”
In that historic victory over CAPE in 1989, Crabtree was the beneficiary of a touchdown pass from quarterback D.R. Robinson. The Tigers had just a 6-0 lead at halftime after Robinson connected with Matt Young on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter. Crabtree hauled in a 17-yard pass to double the lead in the third quarter, 12-0. Then the Tigers closed the victory with three touchdowns in the final quarter, including a 15-yard pass to David “Bub” Reisinger and a 27-yard interception return from Mark Misita to make the score 26-0, ultimately sealing the 32-12 win.
“I can’t be more proud of a bunch of guys that I am this group right here. We definitely loved each other. We were great friends. We played for each other. That was one of the things that set us apart and why we had the success we had,” said Crabtree.
“Many of the things that we did as a team, I try to instill those values today. R.M.A. or Right Mental Attitude — that means something to us. We did all of that hard work. The great effort we put in and the bond we developed is very special. The accomplishment that we achieved will never go away. It means a tremendous amount to me and the Waverly football program that we were inducted. We had a tremendous coaching staff, some of whom I have coached with. They were able to teach me valuable lessons that we will never forget. I appreciate it very much. Thank you.”
Prior to making the playoffs, the Tigers finished a 9-1 regular season, losing only to the Wheelersburg Pirates 21-8 in the rains and muck of Hurricane Hugo. The Pirates went on to win a state title that year in their division, finishing 14-0.
The wins for the Tigers that season included Southeastern (36-6), Fairland (34-22), Athens (23-22), Jackson (49-7), Minford (53-16), Portsmouth West (34-7), Meigs (59-8) and Circleville (36-7). The Athens game didn’t end until well after midnight due to a power failure.
D.R. Robinson went on to be a college quarterback, playing for the Ohio University Bobcats. Robinson’s college roommate was Ryan Day, a player for that Athens team that the Tigers defeated during that historic season. More recently, Day served as the head football coach for Athens High School and was the coach of Joe Burrow, this year’s Heisman trophy winner, and the quarterback of the national champion Louisiana State University Tigers.
“I was fortunate enough to go play college football,” said Robinson. “I played in some SEC (Southeastern Conference) stadiums in front of some big crowds. None of that holds a candle to the four years I spent with these guys. I wouldn’t trade one year of this for all of the college games on the planet.”
Brothers Matt and Chris Young were thrilled to experience the run together. Chris was a sophomore, while Matt was a senior.
Matt Young shared, “It was probably the greatest moment to not only play with these guys who were my brothers on the field, but to do something with my blood brother (Chris). It was very special,” said Young. “After we beat CAPE, we got home at 2 in the morning. We had a pep rally when we got home, and 1000 people showed that night. We ate dinner on the town for 2 weeks. It was the most incredible thing. We traveled to every restaurant and they fed us.
“Guys, Waverly is a special place. Don’t lose the community. So many places are changing all over. It meant something to be a part of Waverly. It still means something today. It is a real honor to be here with these guys. Continue to put ‘unity’ in community and you’ll never go wrong.”
Jason Hammond, who played left tackle for the Tigers felt that the coaching staff was very influential in their success that year.
“In 1988, there was a big change in the state and actually across the country. Offensive linemen could start using their hands to block. Up to that point, you were very disadvantaged because the defense could use their hands, but the offensive linemen couldn’t,” said Hammond.
“I want to thank Coach Knight and the other coaches who embraced that change. It was all we did all summer. It gave guys like me, a 165 pound sophomore, an advantage as a left tackle. I think we were very small across the board. I don’t think we averaged over 195 pounds on the line. It was because of the technique they taught us. The coaches showed us how to do that and we were ahead of the game. Other teams hadn’t caught onto it.”
Hammond also said Coach Bolin’s discipline was crucial in molding the young Tigers into productive adults.
“Coach Bolin meant a lot to me. It is tough to talk about him. There was a time when we got a little crazy and broke the rules. One time we messed up, somehow Coach Bolin found out about it. There was punishment. We would go in at 6 a.m. before school started,” said Hammond.
“It was actually a great thing because it helped us become much stronger. At first, it was just the guys who got into trouble who came in early. What ended up happening is that other guys who didn’t get in trouble would come in early and start lifting. It was a great bond.”
Mark Misita said that Bolin served as a father figure for him. Those were my best memories ever. All of the football players here — we were on the same team since fourth grade. That’s what a community is,” said Misita.
“(Addressing) Sue (Ed’s wife), you know Big Ed was pretty much my dad, making me come to your house to do homework. He had D.R. (Robinson) come over to help me with geometry. I asked Coach if I could join the Army and still play football. He said, ‘You have the rest of your life. Just wait.’ I asked my football coach life questions that most kids ask their dad.”
Matt Gecowets, the starting center and a defensive tackle, talked more about the team’s bond.
“We were a tight knit group off the field. That’s what made us different. They (the coaches) knew the hand they had been dealt and they wouldn’t let us settle for less,” said Gecowets. “I’ve never known a man (like Coach Bolin) to be up 42-0 at halftime and be able to find things to correct. He held us to a very high level. I can’t tell you how many times I wish I could talk to that man. I miss him dearly.”
Matt Snodgrass, who was a freshman on the 1989 team, was appreciative to the older guys on the team for setting the tone and including everyone.
“I have something I would like to say to the seniors of the team,” said Snodgrass. “As a freshman, you are usually pushed off to the side and are the last to get jerseys or pads. These guys included us, kept us involved, and taught us how to be successful as we got older. Our senior class was fortunate to show that success, and I thank you guys for being a part of it.”
Rocky Natoli, one of the assistant coaches in 1989, said that the group was the original band of brothers who were always together on and off the field. They were also academically strong with many members on the honor roll and/or in the National Honor Society.
Mike Roback, who coached quarterbacks and linebackers for the 1989 team as an assistant, has the distinction of knowing Bolin as a football player under his tutelage at Trimble High School. Roback said the 1989 team was a very special group.
“This was an awesome team. They were intense, very fiery, very motivated and easy to coach. You never had to motivate them because they were ready to play,” said Roback. “Congratulations to the 1989 team. It was quite the year. It is an honor to be inducted into the Waverly Hall of Fame. Thank you.”
Waverly’s magical 1989 football season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs when the Tigers lost to Hamilton Badin 21-6. That team will always be known as Waverly’s first playoff team, which started with a bang by knocking off one of the top teams in the state.
