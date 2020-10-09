Eastern football at McClain - Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 - Win: 21-20
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 28-164, 2 TDs; Wyatt Hines 10-38; Logan Clemmons 6-27.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 4-for-14, 91 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-78, 1 TD; Bryce Myers 1-13.
Tackles: Dillion Mattox 10, Logan Clemmons 9, Kyle Beasley 7, Malik Harris 6, Jake Tribby 5, Gage Denny 5, Chase Carter 4, K.J. Reinsmith 4, Bryce Myers 3, Justin Bradley 3, Coltan Denny 3, Devon Conley 2, Matt Conley 2.
Tackles For Loss: Dillion Mattox 1, Chase Carter 1, Jake Tribby 1.
Eastern football vs. East - Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 - Win: 41-0
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 10-126, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 5-69, 1 TD; Wyatt Hines 4-23.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 7-for-8 for 174 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving: Bryce Myers 3-118, 2 TDs; Logan Clemmons 1-35, 1 TD; Devon Conley 1-9, 1 TD; Coltan Denny 2-12.
Tackles: Dillion Mattox 11, Logan Clemmons 7, Charlie Martin 5, Kyle Beasley 4, Chase Carter 3, Matt Conley 3, Malik Harris 3, Abe McBee 3, Bryce Myers 2, Jake Tribby 2, Gage Denny 1, Landyn Reinsmith 1, Dillon Morton 1.
Interceptions: Logan Clemmons 1.
Eastern football at Symmes Valley - Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 - Win: 50-22
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 17-126; Logan Clemmons 8-104, 3 TDs; Wyatt Hines 3-21.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 7-for-14 for 152 yards, 3 TDs.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-84, 2 TDs; Dillion Mattox 2-44; Coltan Denny 1-14, 1 TD; Devon Conley 1-10.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 11, Kyle Beasley 6, Bryce Myers 6, Dillion Mattox 5, Malik Harris 4, Jake Tribby 3, K.J. Reinsmith 3, Matt Conley 3, Charlie Martin 3, Devon Conley 2, Gage Denny 2, Chase Carter 2, Justin Bradley 2, Landon Reinsmith 1, Gabe McBee 1, Jase White 1, Ethan Satterfield 1.
Interceptions: Logan Clemmons 1.
Special Teams: Chase Carter - 20-yard field goal; Dillion Mattox - 77 yard kick return TD.
Eastern football vs. Notre Dame - Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 - Win: 41-13
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 22-229, 4 TDs; Wyatt Hines 9-76; Logan 6-53, 1 TD.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 11-for-17 for 163 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 7-130, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 1-16; Bryce Myers 1-14; Devon 2-13.
Tackles: Dillion Mattox 14, Logan Clemmons 11, Matt Conley 4, Malik Harris 3, Chase Carter 3, Bryce Myers 2, Abe McBee 2, Kyle Conley 2, Coltan Denny 1.
Interception: Logan Clemmons 1.
Eastern football @ Northwest - Sept. 25, 2020 - Loss: 42-20
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 12-63, Wyatt Hines 5-18, Logan Clemmons 4-14.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 9-for-15 for 100 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 1-27, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 2-14; Devon Conley 2-19; Bryce Myers 2-13, 1 TD; Coltan Denny 2-26; Jake Tribby 1-4.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 9, K.J. Reinsmith 8, Dillion Mattox 7, Chase Carter 6, Bryce Myers 6, Kyle Beasley 3, Malik Harris 2, Gage Denny 1, Jake Tribby 1, Matt Conley 1, Justin Bradley 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Dillon Mattox 1 for 95 yards and a TD.
Eastern football vs. Green - Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 - Win: 40-6
Rushing: Wyatt Hines 6-116; Dillion Mattox 7-71, 2 TDs; Logan Clemmons 3-47, 2 TDs; Dylan Morton 4-14; Landon Reinsmith 5-16; Teagan Werner 1-3; Kye Mathews 1-9; Jake Tribby 2-1.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 4-for-7 for 77 yards, 2 TDs; Dillion Mattox 2-for-2 for 24 yards; Dillon Morton 2-for-2 for 15 yards.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 2-32, 1 TD; Abe McBee 1-33, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 1-12; Coltan Denny 3-35; Jace White 2-15.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 5, Chase Carter 3, Kyle Beasley 2, K.J. Reinsmith 2, Dillion Mattox 2, Abe McBee 2, Landon Reinsmith 2, Bryce Myers 1, Devon Conley 1, Jake Tribby 1, Charlie Martin 1, Coltan Denny 1, Alex Jones 1, Kye Mathews 1, Jace White 1.
Eastern TOTALS - 6 Games
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 96-779, 9 TDs; Logan Clemmons 32-314, 5 TDs; Wyatt Hines 37-292; Dylan Morton 4-14; Landon Reinsmith 5-16; Teagan Werner 1-3; Kye Mathews 1-9; Jake Tribby 2-1.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 42-for-75 for 757 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs; Dillion Mattox 2-for-3 for 24 yards, 1 INT; Dillon Morton 2-for-2 for 15 yards
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 17-386, 5 TDs; Bryce Myers 7-148, 3 TDs; Devon Conley 6-51, 1 TD; Coltan Denny 8-88, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 6-86; Abe McBee 1-33, 1 TD; Jace White 2-15; Jake Tribby 1-4.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 52, Dillion Mattox 49, Kyle Beasley 24, Chase Carter 21, Bryce Myers 20, Malik Harris 18, K.J. Reinsmith 17, Jake Tribby 15, Matt Conley 13, Coltan Denny 10, Gage Denny 9, Charlie Martin 9, Abe McBee 7, Justin Bradley 6, Devon Conley 5 , Jacob Johnson 2, Landon Reinsmith 2, Gabe McBee 1, Ethan Satterfield 1, Jace White 2, Alex Jones 1, Kye Mathews 1.
Tackles for Loss: Dillion Mattox 1, Jake Tribby 1, Chase Carter 1.
Interceptions: Logan Clemmons 3.
