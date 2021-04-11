Date;Location/Meet;Time
3/27;@ Chillicothe Fair Weather Relays;10:00
3/30;Home - Piketon, Eastern, ND;4:30
4/1;@ Zane Trace Invitational;4:30
4/6;@ Minford Invitational;4:30
4/10;@ Fairfield Union Invitational;10:00
4/13;Home-Raidiger Invitational;4:30
4/15;@ Paint Valley Invitational;5:00
4/20;@ Amanda Clearcreek Invitational;4:30
4/22;@ Chillicothe Invitational;4:30
4/27;@ Jackson Invitational;4:30
4/29;@ Vinton County Invitational;4:30
5/6;@ Miami Trace Invitational;4:30
5/11 & 5/12;SOC Meet @ NW; 4:30
5/18 & 5/22;District Meet @ WCH;TBA
5/27 & 5/29;Regional Meet@ TBA;TBA
6/4 & 6/5;State Meet @ TBA;TBA
