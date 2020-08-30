Prior to the start of the 2020 football season, Eastern coach Scott Tomlison believed this could be a very special year for his Eagles.
So far, the Eagles are living up to the hype, starting the season with a 21-20 overtime victory at Greenfield McClain.
After having their Friday night battle at McClain delayed by lightning and storms, the contest was pushed back to Saturday evening where it was played under sunny skies.
Eastern, a Division VIII school, fell behind Division IV McClain early 14-0, but by halftime the Eagles had fought back to tie the game.
On defense first to start the game, the Eagles fell for a fake play by the Tigers. After the fullback appeared to have the handoff, he dived and the McClain quarterback ran out from behind him, covering the length of the field to score on that very first play.
“Our kids were so fired up to start the game that they all rushed to try and make the tackle on the fullback,” said Tomlison. “We (the coaching staff) warned them that McClain was going to use that play.”
Eastern responded by driving to the goal line on offense, only to see the drive stall. Later in the opening quarter, a pick-six interception thrown by the Eagles saw them fall behind 14-0.
Tomlison said his team was starting to get discouraged, but the coaches rallied them together.
“If we take away those two plays, we don’t surrender any touchdowns in regulation,” said Tomlison. “We told the kids to calm down. The game was not over. Our kids believed, and we put the power into our running game.”
Both of Eastern’s touchdowns in regulation came during the second quarter with Mattox having one of his rushing touchdowns, and Clemmons having the other. The two teams were tied 14-14 at the break.
Eastern senior running back Dillion Mattox took advantage of every hole the Eagle offensive line gave him. According to Stephen Forsha of the Highland County Press, Mattox carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards, working out to a 6.3 yard per carry average. He also scored two of the three Eastern touchdowns.
The other touchdown came on what Tomlison described as a hitch-and-go play where junior quarterback Wyatt Hines connected with senior Logan Clemmons for a 61-yard touchdown strike.
That deadlock remained throughout the second half. Eastern coach Scott Tomlison commended Assistant Coach Nolan Yates for the defensive game plan that the Eagles deployed. The two teams went into overtime tied at 14-14.
Leaning on the run game again, Mattox put the Eagles ahead in the overtime session with a 1-yard touchdown rush on 4th-and-1. Chase Carter delivered the crucial point-after kick, finishing 3-for-3 in the game, while putting the Eagles ahead 21-14.
McClain came back with an answering touchdown, cutting the Eastern lead to 21-20. The Tigers opted to try and win on a fake play, going for the 2-point conversion instead of kicking. But the Eagles had the fake well defended and stopped the play. Even if Eastern hadn’t stopped the Tigers, McClain was whistled for an illegal formation. The Eagles declined the penalty and took the 21-20 victory home.
“This was a great win for our program. This all started last winter in weight lifting. Everyone who wasn’t playing basketball was in the weight room working on powerlifting and improving strength,” said Tomlison. “We had 40 kids working all summer toward this season. Our numbers never dropped.”
Tomlison said all seven seniors made big plays, in a class that includes Dillion Mattox, Colten Denny, Gage Denny, Jake Tribby, Matt Conley, Logan Clemmons and Bryce Myers. Underclassmen stepped up as well with Tomlison mentioning sophomore lineman Malik Harris, who recovered fumbles, along with junior Kyle Beasley and sophomore Chase Carter making big plays.
“I told them to enjoy the win this weekend before we start working to prepare for Sciotoville East,” said Tomlison.
According to statistics shared by Stephen Forsha, as a team, the Eagles ran the ball 44 times for 220 yards, which worked out to 5 yards per carry. Mattox had the largest share of those carries with his 170 yards. Wyatt Hines carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards, while Logan Clemmons had six carries for 27 yards.
In the passing game, Hines was 4-for-12 for 90 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Clemmons collected three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Bryce Myers caught one pass for 11 yards.
Teamwise, the Eagles were 2-for-11 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down. They totaled 301 yards of offense. McClain was 4-for-11 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Tigers totaled 212 yards of offense. Braden Wright was the leading rusher with nine carries for 115 yards with one touchdown.
The Eagles (1-0) will open the Southern Ohio Conference Division I portion of the schedule with a home game versus Sciotoville East on Friday night at 7 p.m.
