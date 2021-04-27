Although rains brought an early end to the second game of the Zach Farmer Classic for the Waverly Tigers, they were still victorious, winning 5-1 over McClain in five innings.
J.T. Barnett, fresh off a 4-for-4 performance in the first game of the day, took the mound and started to record the pitching victory, moving his record to 2-0 with two innings of work. Quinton Hurd followed with two more innings, recording three strikeouts. Then Weston Roop closed out the fifth and final inning with three more strikeouts.
From the plate, sophomore Alex Boles led the charge, going 3-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. L.T. Jordan went 1-for-3 with a run, two RBIs and a stolen base. Weston Roop was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Cristian Mossbarger scored a pair of runs.
With the victory, Waverly improved to 14-3 overall. The Tigers will square off with Oak Hill on Wednesday evening in Southern Ohio Conference Division II action.
