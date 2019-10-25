Piketon carried their momentum over from last week’s win over Westfall with a second straight win against Huntington on Friday. Levi Gullion, Austin Henderson, and Sammy Savage each scored two rushing touchdowns that helped the Redstreaks secure a 41-16 win over the Huntsmen.
“We did what we needed to do. Any time you score 41 points, it’s a good night. They (Huntington) tried to keep the ball away from us and keep running the clock, and they did a nice job of that. Defensively we did a nice job. It was a good win for us — two in a row — we’ll take it,” said Redstreaks head coach Tyler Gullion.
Huntington received the ball to open the game, but it was the Redstreaks who struck first. Logan Maynard came up with an interception on the Huntington drive, giving the Redstreaks the ball at their own 16. A few plays and 84 yards later, Levi Gullion scored from 15 yards out to give the Redstreaks a 7-0 lead with 5:37 in the first.
After forcing a Huntsmen punt on the next drive late in the first quarter, Piketon would drive down to the Huntington 6-yard line before the quarter was concluded. On the first play of the second quarter, Sammy Savage scored from 6 yards out to give the Redstreaks a 14-0 lead with 11:55 left.
Huntington scored with 6:27 in the second on a 22-yard touchdown pass to cut the Piketon lead 14-8. On the next Redstreaks’ drive, Gullion scored again from 4 yards out to give the Redstreaks a 20-8 lead with 4:14 to play in the half. The Redstreaks would get the ball once more before the half threatening to score. But the Huntsmen came up with an interception with seconds to go in the half, as the Redstreaks would take a 20-8 lead into the break.
Coming out of the break, Austin Henderson capped off a 51-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run with 10:17 to go in the third to give the Redstreaks a 28-8 lead after Gullion hooked with Johnny Burton on the two-point conversion. Burton then came up with the Redstreaks’ second interception of the game on Huntington’s first drive of the half, giving the Redstreaks the ball at the 48 with 7:13 left in the third.
Two minutes and twenty-one seconds later, Henderson scored his second touchdown of the game from 2 yards out giving the Streaks a 35-8 lead. Sammy Savage scored once more for the Streaks in the third, giving them a 41-8 lead heading into the fourth. Huntington scored the final touchdown of the game with 8:14 to play. After a few JV possessions to finish the game, the Redstreaks earned themselves a 41-16 win and a second straight win.
“Great for these guys .... winning two in a row — that’s what we needed. These guys never quit and never gave up. We were 1-6, but now we’re 3-6,” said Gullion.
Offensively, the Redstreaks were once again clicking, as they totaled 17 first downs, while scoring on six out of eight possessions.
“The one thing I don’t like is too many penalties that called some plays back. Levi threw another interception there towards the half,” said Coach Gullion. “I think that’s the only one we didn’t score on besides when the JV got going there. I thought we ran, threw and blocked pretty well, so I’m pleased with the offensive output.”
In the stat book for the Redstreaks, Levi Gullion was 15-of-21 passing for 261 yards. Burton caught 6 passes for 102 yards, and Camren Loar finished with 73 yards on 5 catches. Sammy Savage and Chris Chandler each caught a pass for 17 and 10 yards. Henderson ran the ball 13 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, while Savage carried the ball 6 times for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gullion rounded out the rushing stats carrying the ball 3 times for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maynard and Burton each had an interception on the defensive side. Next for the Redstreaks they look for a third win in a row as they host Zane Trace to close out the season.
“We have to get one (win) on our home field, so we have to get one versus Zane Trace next week,” said Gullion.
