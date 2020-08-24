Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/28;Unioto;7:00

9/4;@ Paint Valley;7:00

9/11;@ Southeastern;7:00

9/18;@ Adena;7:00

9/25;Westfall;7:00

10/2;Huntington;7:00

10/9 or 10;Playoffs;7:00

