Scioto Valley Conference All-League Football Team 2020-2021

ADENA All-SVC: Preston Sykes (Sr), Defensive Back of the Year; Nate Throckmorton (Sr); Eric Hurtt (Sr), Offensive Lineman of the Year; Colton Gordon (Sr), Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year; Kole Williams (Sr); Logan Bennett (Sr). 

Adena Honorable Mention: Will Rhinesmith, Hunter O’Rourke, Will Dratwa, Isaac Grey.

PAINT VALLEY All-SVC: Tramel Byrd (Sr) Co-Offensive Back of the Year; Cavan Cooper (So), Co-Special Teams Player of the Year; Cordell Grubb (Jr), Punter of the Year; Nicholas Mills (Sr), Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year; Caden Smith (Sr) Paint Valley; Devlen Spradlin (Sr) Paint Valley.

Paint Valley Honorable Mention: Trent Mettler, Cole Miller, Shawn Stewart, Isaac Alley

WESTFALL ALL-SVC: Josey Kelly (Sr); Joey Truman (Sr); Marcus Whaley (Sr). 

Westfall Honorable Mention: Nate Allen, Luke Blackburn, Trey Keeton, Todd Scheel 

UNIOTO ALL-SVC: Isaac Little (Sr); Carter Wisecup (Sr); Maddox Fox (So); Lucas Hanes (Fr), Kicker of the Year.

Unioto Honorable Mention: Byrd Green, Ayden Moody, Jordan Thomas, James Ditmar.

ZANE TRACE ALL-SVC: Logan McDowell (Sr); Ben Nichols (Jr). 

Zane Trace Honorable Mention: Shawn Harris, Caden Fry, Donovan Palmer, Nalin Robinson. 

PIKETON ALL-SVC: Easton Lansing (Sr); Levi Gullion (Jr), Co-Offensive Back of the Year; Brody Fuller (Sr), Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

Piketon Honorable Mention: Johnny Burton, Camren Loar, Chris Chandler, Brody Fuller.

HUNTINGTON ALL-SVC: Emery Woods (Sr)

Huntington Honorable Mention: Skylar Murphy, Seth McCloskey, Jaydon Noble, Dalton Haubeil

SOUTHEASTERN ALL-SVC: Nathan Howard (Sr)

Southeastern Honorable Mention: Mikey Nusser, Trusten McWhorter, Clay Morgan, R.J. Cartwright 

League Champions: Adena (6-0)

Coach of the Year: John Penwell (Adena)

Reserve Champions: Unioto

