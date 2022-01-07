Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference boys basketball action saw the Waverly Tigers and Western Indians both net road wins, while the Eastern Eagles suffered a loss.
The following sections include box scores and summaries of the games those teams played.
Waverly @ West
Itching to get back in the win column after their loss to Upper Arlington, the Tigers made a statement in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball race, winning 68-55 at Portsmouth West.
The game was quite close in the first half as the Tigers held narrow leads of 12-10 after the first quarter and 28-25 at the half. The bulk of Waverly’s offense during the first half came from senior Trey Robertson, who scored seven of the 12 points in the opening quarter and followed with 12 of the 16 points in the second quarter.
Getting other Tigers involved in the second half helped Waverly take hold of the game. Trey Robertson scored nine of his team’s 17 points during the third quarter. His freshman brother Braylon Robertson and senior Wade Futhey both hit three-pointers, while Will Futhey scored inside. Defensively, the Tigers limited the Senators to 11 points and held leading scorer Jesse Dixon to one bucket during that stretch. Heading to the final quarter, Waverly was ahead by nine, 45-36.
In the final frame, the Tigers saw Wade and Will Futhey lead the scoring. Will had three buckets in the paint, while Wade hit two more from beyond the arc. Senior point guard Mark Stulley went 3-for-4 from the line, while Trey Robertson had a bucket and two foul shots, and Braylon Robertson added an additional bucket. In all, Waverly scored 23 points, while West finished with 19 during that stretch with Dixon generating eight of those points.
Statistically, Trey Robertson finished with 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Will and Wade Futhey each scored 12 points with Wade adding three steals. Mark Stulley added five points, four assists and three steals. Hudson Kelly also had three steals.
For West, Jesse Dixon finished with 15 points, while Noah Coleman and Ryan Sissel each scored 11.
With the win, Waverly improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the SOC II. The Tigers also found themselves ranked in the first Associated Press Boys High School Basketball Poll of the season this past week, landing eighth in the Division II list. A familiar foe from several recent basketball seasons, Thornville Sheridan, received votes but did not make it into the top 10.
Waverly’s Friday night game scheduled to be played against Oak Hill was postponed and is reportedly rescheduled for Jan. 22. The Tigers are set to go to Wheelersburg Saturday, Jan. 8 for a makeup game.
WHS — 12 16 17 23 — 68
PWHS — 10 15 11 19 — 55
WAVERLY (68) — Mark Stulley 1 0 3-6 5, Hudson Kelly 1 0 0-2 2, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 3 11-12 32, Wade Futhey 0 4 0-0 12, Braylon Robertson 1 1 0-0 5, Penn Morrison 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 5 0 2-2 12, TOTALS 14 8 16-22 68.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (55) — Jesse Dixon 3 2 3-3 15, Jeffrey Bishop 1 0 0-0 2, Cole Tipton 0 0 2-2 2, Noah Coleman 4 1 0-0 11, Mitchell Irwin 2 1 1-2 8, Ryan Sissel 4 0 3-4 11, Brennan Overby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 12-15 55.
Western @ East
The lead at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball race continues to be a battle.
On Tuesday night, Western picked up a 61-23 triumph at Green, while two of the other league teams suffered losses. Notre Dame was dealt a 51-49 loss at the hands of the Ironton St. Joseph Flyers, while Green defeated New Boston 64-57. At this point in the race, Symmes Valley is alone in first place with one loss. Wester, Notre Dame, Ironton St. Joseph, Green and New Boston are all tied for second with two losses.
Against East, Western took control in the opening quarter by outscoring the Tartans 20-4. Six different Indian players scored, including Reed Brewster, Kameron Janes, Kolten Miller, Drew Haggy, Noah Whitt and Chase Carter.
Whitt led the charge for the Indians in the second quarter, scoring nine of his team’s 18, while Miller added seven and Haggy provided an additional bucket. At the break, Western was ahead 30-10.
Carter, Miller, Janes, Haggy and Brewster scored in the third quarter, before Miller and Haggy finished it for Western in the fourth quarter, wrapping up the 61-23 win.
Miller led the way with 16 points, followed by Whitt with 14 points. Haggy scored nine points, while Brewster and Carter added eight apiece.
With the win, Western improved to 11-2 overall and 5-2 in the SOC I. The Indians were scheduled to play Green on Friday night, but that game was postponed with no make-up date set at press time. The Indians will go to Ironton St. Joseph Tuesday before returning home to face Notre Dame on Friday.
WHS — 20 10 17 6 — 61
EHS — 4 6 13 0 — 23
WESTERN (61) — Reed Brewster 2 1 1-1 8, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 3 0 0-0 6, Drew Haggy 3 1 0-0 9, Kolten Miller 6 1 1-2 16, Noah Whitt 3 2 2-4 14, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 3 0 2-2 8, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 0-0 0, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 5 6-8 61.
EAST (23) — Leviticus Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Kellen Gray 2 0 0-0 4, Austin Baughman 3 0 0-0 6, Matt Flannery 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Mayhew 0 0 0-0 0, Keagan Jackson 1 0 0-0 2, Kaiden Huston 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Pernell 4 0 1-4 9, Tyrell Baker 0 0 0-2 0, Ethan Rase 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Escamilla 0 0 0-0 0, Dustin Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Hayden Conkel 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 0 1-8 23.
Eastern @ Minford
A hot start by the hosting Minford Falcons put the Eastern Eagles behind Tuesday evening, and ultimately Eastern could never cut into that deficit, falling 78-58.
Minford’s strong start was powered by 24 first-quarter points with Myles Montgomery scoring 10 of those and Trenton Zimmerman adding eight more. The Eagles countered with nine and found themselves trailing by 15.
Zimmerman scored 12 of his team’s 17 in the second quarter. Eastern rebounded with its best scoring quarter of the game, putting up 20 points by hitting six three-pointers. Freshman Tucker Leist connected on three triples, Brennen Slusher added two, and Neil Leist provided one. Jace White had the lone two-point bucket. At the break, Eastern had cut the Minford lead down to 12, 41-29.
The Falcons pushed their lead back to 15 by the end of the third quarter, 54-39. Slusher scored six of Eastern’s 10 points during that stretch, while Montgomery did the same for Minford.
The Eagles rallied for 19 in the final quarter, but they couldn’t slow Minford, as the Falcons matched their first quarter output of 24 points. White, Neil Leist and Slusher each scored five points, while Lance Barnett added four, as the Eagles fell 78-58.
Slusher led the Eagles in points with 17, followed by Neil Leist with 14 and Tucker Leist and Jace White with nine points each.
Zimmerman finished with 31 points for the Falcons, while Montgomery generated 20 points.
Eastern (4-6, 2-4 SOC II) was scheduled to take on South Webster at home Friday night, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather with no make-up date set at press time. The Eagles will remain home and face Northwest on Tuesday.
EHS — 9 20 10 19 — 58
MHS — 24 17 13 24 — 78
EASTERN (58) — Tucker Leist 0 3 0-0 9, Lance Barnett 2 1 0-2 7, Isaac Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Jace White 2 0 5-6 9, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Neil Leist 4 2 0-0 14, Brennen Slusher 2 4 1-1 17, TOTALS 11 10 6-9 58.
MINFORD (78) — Zimmerman 8 4 3-7 31, Hannah 1 0 0-0 2, Crank 1 0 0-0 2, Montgomery 6 2 2-2 20, Parker 4 0 0-0 8, Oakes 1 0 0-0 2, White 0 0 2-2 2, Connally 3 0 5-6 11, TOTALS 24 6 12-17 78.
