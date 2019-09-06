Continuing their respective league schedules this past week, Waverly and Western led the Pike County varsity volleyball teams with a pair of victories, while Eastern and Piketon both had positives in their matches.
The following story includes a section on each team with statistics and game results.
WAVERLY
With two more wins this past week, the Waverly Lady Tigers ran their record to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
On Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers defeated Minford 3-0 in a close battle on the road by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 25-17.
Junior Carli Knight provided 15 kills and 12 digs. Sophomore Sarah Thompson added seven kills, three blocks, 10 digs and two ace serves. Freshman Kelli Stewart provided five kills and 11 digs. Sophomore Annie Silcott had five kills and one block. Senior Mattie Elliott generated five kills. Senior setter Hailie Silcott handed out 28 assists and served up 18 points with two aces.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers returned to Scioto County and came away with a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-15, 25-22) over the hosting Lady Indians.
Knight produced 14 kills, seven digs and served seven points with two aces. Thompson added nine kills, one block, four digs and two aces. Stewart also had nine kills and five digs. Annie Silcott registered five kills, one block and nine digs, while Mattie Elliott also added a block. Hailie Silcott handed out 35 assists, while adding seven digs and serving 12 points with six aces.
Additionally, the junior varsity Lady Tigers also won their road matches at Valley and Minford to keep pace with the varsity team.
Waverly will have a full week, starting with three straight home games. The first is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 against Miami Trace at 12:30 p.m. On Monday evening, the Lady Tigers will take on Jackson at home before getting back into Southern Ohio Conference action by hosting Oak Hill on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, they will head to Vinton County before returning home to face the Eastern Lady Eagles Thursday evening.
WESTERN
Playing the newest member of the Southern Ohio Conference in Division I, the Western Lady Indians were able to scoop up a 3-0 victory (25-10, 25-7, 25-18) over the hosting Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers on the road Tuesday evening.
Western produced 17 kills as a team to just eight by the Lady Flyers. Western senior Carigan Haggy had four, followed by Mea Henderson, Chelsey Penwell and Kenzie Ferneau with three each. Chloe Legg and Jadah Pearson added two kills each.
Penwell led the charge in serving, going a perfect 20-for-20 with eight aces. Penwell also gave out eight assists, while Ferneau and Paige Davis added three each.
Haggy led the Lady Indians in digs with nine, followed by Penwell (7), Ferneau (4), Legg (2), Davis (2), Henderson (1) and Brooklyn Leedy (1). Henderson was a perfect 7-for-7 in serve receive.
Returning to action at home Thursday evening, the Lady Indians won a thriller over the visiting Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers 3-2 (25-20, 14-25, 23-25, 31-29, 15-7).
Individual statistics for this game were not available at press time and will be included in an upcoming article.
EASTERN
Continuing the first half of league play in their first year of Southern Ohio Conference Division II competition, the Eastern Lady Eagles played a competitive match on Tuesday against Valley before ultimately suffering a loss. A plus for the Lady Eagles was to win a set after being down 0-2. Ultimately, Valley defeated Eastern 3-1 (25-21, 28-26, 18-25, 25-23).
Senior Katie Newsome led the Lady Eagles on the net with 15 kills, followed by Andee Lester and Addison Cochenour with eight kills each. Skylar White and Chloe Dixon each had six kills, while Tiffany Burkitt contributed two. Dixon was a part of four blocks, having three assists and one solo. Lester had three blocks with two solo and one assist.
The team’s setters, White and Cochenour, handed out 20 and 13 assists, respectively. White also led in digs with 19, followed by Newsome (14), Cochenour (10), Mackenzie Greene (7), Samantha Turner (6), Dixon (6), and Lester (4). Newsome was also 25-for-26 in serve receive.
The Lady Eagles squared off with a former Southern Ohio Conference Division I foe, the Notre Dame Lady Titans, on Wednesday night. In that match, Notre Dame defeated Eastern 3-0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-16).
Newsome led the way in kills with nine, followed by Lester and Cochenour with four each, and White with one. White gave out seven assists, while Cochenour added five.
White led in digs with 12, followed by Newsome (11), Turner (8), Lester (8), Cochenour (7), Greene (7) and Dixon (3). Turner was 15-for-18 in serve receive, while Newsome was 13-for-16.
The Lady Eagles will go to Federal Hocking for a Saturday afternoon contest before returning home to face Wheelersburg on Tuesday. Then they will head to Waverly Thursday.
PIKETON
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks continued the search for their first Scioto Valley Conference volleyball victory this week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Redstreaks nearly broke through, going up 2-0 over Paint Valley before ultimately falling after losing the final three sets. Paint Valley defeated Piketon 3-2 (22-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-6).
According to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com), Chloe Little led the Lady Redstreaks on the net with 14 kills and four blocks. She also provided two assists, 13 digs and was 9-for-10 in serve receive. Jazzlyn Lamerson followed with nine kills and 12 digs.
Macy McDowell led the team in digs with 22 and served an ace. Jullia Rockwell added 16 digs, an assist, and was 18-for-20 in serve receive. Ally Ritchie had five kills, two assists, a block, 13 digs, and was 26-for-26 serving with four aces.
Ava Little and Jordan Sharp each had four kills. Ava Little added 15 digs, three aces and an assist on a block. Sharp added an assist, an assist on a block, three digs and an ace.
Savannah McNelly had a kill and a dig. Lauren Born provided a dig, an assist and was 8-for-10 in serve receive.
On Thursday evening, the hosting Westfall Lady Mustangs defeated Piketon 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-15).
Maddy Scott gave out 10 assists, recorded one kill and was 11-for-11 serving with three aces. Jordan Sharp provided four kills, added seven digs and was 10-for-10 serving with two aces. Ava Little also had four kills, two assists, four digs and one ace.
Chloe Little recorded three kills, nine digs and two aces. Macy DcDowell added nine digs as well. Jullia Rockwell had five digs and was 19-for-21 in serve receive.
Ally Ritchie and Kennidy Barker each had two kills and two assists. Ritchie also seven digs and was 8-for-8 serving.
Piketon is now 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the SVC. The Lady Redstreaks will be busy this coming week. They head to Peebles Monday, return home to play Southeastern Tuesday, head to Green on Wednesday and then come back home to play Zane Trace Thursday.
