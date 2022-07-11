The battles between the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers and the Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors have been well documented this summer.
In the five times the two teams have met, Portsmouth has won three of the games, while Waverly has taken two.
In the recent double-elimination Region 5 Junior American Legion tournament, Portsmouth got the best of Shockers twice. Ultimately, the Region 5 championship belonged to the Chillicothe Post 757 Junior Colts, who beat Portsmouth twice in the tournament and will now advance to the upcoming American Legion Junior State Tournament at Beavers Field in Lancaster. Post 23 finishes as the runner-up team.
On Thursday, July 7, in the first game of the Region 5 tournament, Waverly and Portsmouth battled through 13 innings before Portsmouth finally took the win over Waverly 5-4 (story published in the Sunday, July 10, 2022 edition of the Pike County News Watchman). In the second game of that day, Chillicothe Post 757 took the victory over Hillsboro Post 129, 13-3, in six innings. Those results determined who would play who on Friday, July 8.
Beginning Friday in the losers’ bracket, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers took on Hillsboro Post 129 at 10 a.m. and cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings.
Waverly scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fourth to complete the run-rule victory.
Malik Diack had a big day at the plate, going 2-2 with a double, a triple, two runs, two RBIs and one stolen base. Garrett Moore also had a triple, finishing 2-3 with two RBIs. Trevor Fike was 2-3 with a double, and two runs. Cam Thacker finished 1-2 with a double and a run.
Dylan Morton pitched all five innings for the shutout victory. He gave up just three hits, while striking out eight and walking one. From the plate, he went 1-3 with a run.
Morton set the tone on the mound immediately, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the first inning. The Shockers took the lead quickly in the home half of the frame when Trevor Fike singled and scored on a double from Malik Diack. Next, Ben Nichols worked a walk. Later, Diack and Nichols came home on a single from Garrett Moore to open a 3-0 lead.
Defensively, the Shockers took the Post 129 batters down in order in the top of the second inning, as Morton collected two more strikeouts. In the bottom of the second, Tanner Nichols led off by reaching base on an error before Cam Thacker followed with a double. Nichols was able to score on a wild pitch as Thacker moved to third. Hillsboro’s pitcher was called for a balk, allowing Thacker to score, 5-0. Hunter Hauck walked to become Waverly’s final base runner of the inning.
Post 129 generated its first hit in the top of the third inning, as well as drawing a walk. But no runs crossed the plate. In the home half of the third, Garrett Moore led off with a triple before Christian Horn drew a walk. Moore was able to score on a passed ball and make the lead 6-0 before Hillsboro recorded the third out.
Hillsboro managed a leadoff single in the top of the fourth inning, but Post 142 picked the runner off at first. Then the next two outs came on a flyout and a groundout.
The Junior Shockers capped the victory with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a pair of big hits. Trevor Fike led off with a double and scored when Malik Diack tripled. Diack came home on a wild pitch when Ben Nichols was at bat. Nichols eventually drew a walk, and Morton followed with a single. Nichols took third, and then scored on an error. Morton advanced on the same error and later scored on a wild pitch, making the score 10-0.
Post 129 managed one final single in the top of the fifth inning before the game came to an end on the 10-run rule.
Then Chillicothe and Portsmouth squared off in the 1 p.m. game with Chillicothe winning 14-4.
That dropped Portsmouth into the losers’ bracket to face Waverly again in the Friday 4 p.m. contest. Once again, Portsmouth was able to get the win, defeating Waverly 9-4.
Post 23 scored three runs in the top of the third inning and another in the fourth to stake a 4-0 advantage. The top of the sixth inning saw Portsmouth add three more runs, increasing that lead to 7-0.
The Shockers tried to rally back from the 7-0 deficit by generating four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Post 23 came right back with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to cap the 9-4 victory.
Looking at the four-run inning for the Shockers, Malik Diack led off and reached on an error. Ben Nichols and Garrett Moore followed with back-to-back singles to fill the bases. After a strikeout, Christian Horn drew a walk, pushing Diack across the plate. Another strikeout followed. Then Jamison Morton stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with a triple, cutting Portsmouth’s lead down to 7-4.
But then Post 23 capped the scoring with two final runs in the seventh, 9-4. Waverly had hope in the bottom of the seventh when Diack and Nichols drew back-to-back walks. But a lineout and a double play brought the game to an end.
From the plate, Hunter Hauck finished 2-3. Malik Diack was 1-3 with a double and a run. Ben Nichols and Garrett Moore both finished 1-3 with a run. Quinton Hurd was 1-1. Creed Smith was 1-2. Jamison Morton was 1-1 with a triple and three RBIs. Both teams finished with eight hits.
From the mound, Quinton Hurd was charged with the loss in five innings of work. He gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits, while striking out four and walking three. Zack Hannah threw the two final innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits, while striking out two and walking five.
Portsmouth Post 23 and Chillicothe Post 757 returned to VA Memorial Stadium for the championship game at 12 noon on Saturday, July 9. Chillicothe started strong, getting off to a 7-0 lead en route to an 11-1 win. Portsmouth ends the season at 18-8.
The Junior Shockers end the year with an overall record of 13-7. Some of the players will likely be joining the Post 142 Senior team for its upcoming tournament.
