Playing on back-to-back nights, the Waverly Tigers split their midweek Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity baseball games.
On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Portsmouth West, coming away with a 4-0 victory over the Senators.
Junior Alex Boles picked up the win on the mound. He allowed just two hits, while striking out eight batters in five innings of work. He also helped his own cause by going 1-for-3 from the plate with an RBI.
Sophomore L.T. Jordan was 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Dawson Shoemaker also went 1-3.
"This was a good road win," said Waverly coach Jeff Noble.
Wednesday evening's trip to Scioto County wasn't as successful, as the Tigers went to Northwest and were dealt a 6-3 loss by the hosting Mohawks.
Waverly senior Cristian Mossbarger was charged with the pitching loss.
“Great job by Northwest,” said Noble of the game's outcome.
Waverly dropped to 8-4 overall and 6-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Tigers took on Minford at home on Friday night. They will travel to South Webster on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.