Piketon’s track and field athletes continue to progress through the 2021 season. The following article includes results from multiple meets during the middle weeks of April.
April 8 @ Southeastern R.L. Davission Invitational
In a storm-shortened R.L. Davisson Invitational, some events were not completed. In the field events that were able to be completed, Piketon was successful.
For the Redstreaks, sophomore Alan Austin unleashed a discus throw of 150-feet, 3-inches, finishing as the runner-up behind Adena senior Eric Hurtt at 159-10. Austin’s PHS teammate, Dayton Odell, was fifth at 122-5. Odell also provided points in the shot put competition with a heave of 40-1 1/2 landing seventh. Senior Sawyer Pendleton leaped for seventh in the long jump, going 18-6 3/4.
Shelby Carrico provided the lone placement for the Lady Redstreaks, securing seventh in the pole vault at a height of 6-6.
April 13 @ Waverly Raidiger Invitational
Field events were strong for the Piketon Redstreaks at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational where senior Sawyer Pendleton and junior Dayton Odell picked up wins.
Pendleton had the best leap of the day in the long jump, going 19-feet, 1/4 inch to claim first.
Odell turned in his best discus distance of the year, going 142-5 to win the event. He was sixth overall in the shot put with a distance of 40-6 1/2. Teammate Kaden Dickerson joined Odell in placing, landing eighth at 36-9.
In relays, the 3,200-meter team of Tyler Sowards, Nathan Waddell, Josh Richmond and Wyatt Fout combined to run their race in 10:14.09 for fifth. The 400-meter relay group of Nathan Waddell, Craig Tackett, Dominick Neal and Brandt Thompson took sixth in 50.57 seconds. The 1,600-meter team provided the final placement. The group, consisting of Brandt Thompson, Nathan Waddell, Dominick Neal and Sawyer Pendleton finished sixth in 3:59.85.
In the meet scoring, the Redstreaks finished in a tie for sixth with the Southeastern Panthers with 33 points. The Northwest Mohawks won the meet at 138.5, while the Unioto Shermans were the runner-up team at 99, followed by Waverly (93), Zane Trace (56), and Huntington (43.5).
For the Lady Redstreaks, there were three placements in field events. Rylee Chandler threw for third in shot put, crossing 30-0 to past her seeded distance of 28-10. Alisabeth Taylor secured third in the high jump at 4-4. Maggie Armstrong was right behind her in a tie for fourth with Waverly’s Hannah Swinning at 4-4.
Alisabeth Taylor was fourth overall in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.74 seconds. Kalynn Mays provided fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, ending at 56.63.
Taylor led off the 400-meter relay for the Lady Redstreaks. She and teammates Kalynn Mays, Brooklynn Hart and Maggie Amrstrong finished fifth in 59.84.
In distance competition, Kenzie Mays recorded sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 14:13.38.
As a team, the Lady Redstreaks had 27 points for seventh place. The hosting Waverly Lady Tigers won the meet with 125 points, while Unioto was the runner-up at 105 points. They were followed by Northwest (86), Zane Trace (75), Huntington (42), Southeastern (32) and Piketon (27).
April 16 @ Portsmouth Invitational
The Piketon Redstreaks finished seventh out of 17 scoring teams, securing 38.5 points. The Northwest Mohawks claimed the team title with 117.37 points, while Portsmouth was the runner-up at 92.87.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Sowards, Nathan Waddell, Josh Richmond and Wyatt Fout recorded sixth in 10:06.61.
Individually, Josh Richmond was sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:19.67.
D.J. Rapp was eighth in the 100-meter dash in 11.94 seconds, while teammate Brandt Thompson finished just outside of placing. Those two were later joined by Craig Tackett and Sawyer Pendleton in the 400-meter relay, combining to take eighth in 48.59.
Pendleton followed by sprinting for second place in the 400-meter dash in 54.45 seconds. Then Brandt Thompson had Piketon’s final sprint placement, recording eighth in the 200-meter dash in 24.79 seconds.
Pendletlon leaped second in the long jump, going 19-7, and took sixth in the high jump, clearing 5-8.
Alan Austin threw for second place in the discus, covering a distance of 142-11, while teammate Dayton Odell was sixth at 123-1. Odell just missed placing in the shot put competition, recording ninth at 40-2 1/2.
On the girls side of the competition, Piketon was 13th with 11 points. Wheelersburg won the meet at 129.5, while Fisher Catholic was the runner-up at 81.
Junior Shelby Carrico had the best individual placement, clearing 7-0 in the pole vault for third. The other field event mark came from Rylee Chandler, who finished eighth in the shot put competition with a distance of 27-1 1/2.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Taylor Wagner, Bailey Fuller, Brooklynn Hart and Kenzie Mays finished eighth in 13:45.86.
Mays later placed individually in the 3,200-meter run, taking seventh in 14:40.79.
Wrapping up the running portion of the meet, the 1,600-meter relay team of Halynn Smith, Maggie Armstrong, Shelby Carrico, and Bailey Fuller ended in 5:18.63 by placing eighth.
April 20 @ Home
The Redstreaks were the top team on their home track, winning the meet with a total of 147 points. West Union (65) recorded second, narrowly edging Notre Dame (64). Portsmouth Clay was fourth (38), followed by Manchester (11). The top five finishers counted in scoring of individual events.
Field events remained a strength for the Redstreaks, having an individual place first in four of the five.
In the discus, Alan Austin was the winner with a distance of 132-feet, 9-inches. Teammate Dayton Odell was close behind, going 127-11. Caleb Carpenter was eighth at 64-6.
In long jump, Sawyer Pendleton leaped 21-4 1/2 to lead the field. Craig Tackett was the runner-up with a jump of 17-4 1/2. Teammate Jeremy Copley was a half inch behind, landing third at 17-4. Levi Bosley was fifth at 15-1, while Braydon Leeth landed sixth at 14-6.
In the shot put, Dayton Odell won at 40-1 1/2. Matthew Mustard was runner-up at 33-9 1/2, followed closely by Kaden Dickerson at 33-4 1/2.
In the pole vault, Wyatt Fout won by clearing 8-0, while Jeremy Copley went 7-0.
High jump was the only event where the Redstreaks didn’t record first. Sawyer Pendleton cleared 5-6 for third, while Kaden Dickerson was fourth at 4-10.
In sprints, D.J. Rapp took the win in the 100-meter dash (11.26 seconds), while Brandt Thompson was third (11.34). Zander Butterbaugh was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.01. Pendleton led the way in the 200-meter dash, winning in 23.78. Thomspon was close behind in second (23.69), while Rapp was fourth (24.2).
In relays, the Redstreaks ran for second in the 3,200-meter race (10:27.6), won the 400-meter race (48.97), took third in the 800-meter race (1:46.44), and went fourth in the 1,600-meter race (4:39.81).
In hurdles, Piketon runners claimed the first three spots in the 110-meter race. Tyler Sowards won it (19.0), Craig Tackett was second (19.28), and Jeremy Copley was third (19.37). In the 300-meter race, Sowards claimed second (49.10), while Tackett was fourth (50.3).
In distance races, Piketon’s Josh Richmond was second in both the 1,600-meter run (5:58.41) and the 3,200-meter run (14:05.15). Wyatt Fout secured fifth in the 800-meter run (2:37.58).
On the girls’ side of the competition, the West Union Lady Dragons took first place with 96 points, followed by the runner-up Lady Redstreaks at 77. Notre Dame (64) and Clay (62) had a battle, while Manchester rounded out the results with 22 points.
In distance running, Piketon’s Kenzie Mays had the top finish, winning both the 1,600-meter race (6:34.5) and the 3,200-meter race (14:23). Halynn Smith also competed in the 1,600-meter run, taking third (6:49.6). Mays was fourth in the 800-meter run (3:03.02), while Smith was fifth (3:15.52).
In field events, Rylee Chandler won the shot put competition with a heave of 29-feet, 3-inches. Chandler also secured fourth in the discus at 69-3. Teammates Angela Blanton (57-4) and Shelby Carrico (54-10) were seventh and eighth respectively.
Carrico won the pole vault competition, clearing 6-0. Maggie Armstrong also competed, securing second at the same height.
Halynn Smith recorded second in the long jump with a leap of 12-8 1/2, while Kalynn Mays landed fourth at 11-6. In the high jump, Alisabeth Taylor cleared 4-6 for third, while Maggie Armstrong went 4-4 for fifth.
In hurdles, Kalynn Mays was second in the 100-meter race (18.66), while Taylor was fourth (19.33). Mays took third in the 300-meter race (58.19) with Taylor following in fifth (1:02.91).
In relays, Piketon’s 3,200-meter crew finished second in 13:28.22, as did the 400-meter group (1:00.09). Both the 800- 2:38.6) and 1,600-meter teams took fourth (5:19.76).
In sprints, Taylor Wagner took fifth in the 200-meter dash (31.2) and fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:18.12).
UP NEXT
Piketon is scheduled for a busy upcoming week with meets at Huntington on April 26, Northwest on April 27 and West Union on April 30.
