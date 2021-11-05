Those were the words of Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree after his Tigers sustained a 49-28 road loss to the Clinton-Massie Falcons in Division IV Region 16 football playoff action Friday night.
While it certainly wasn’t the way the Tigers wanted their season to end, they went out fighting. Turnovers at crucial times were costly, but ultimately Clinton-Massie’s run game was hard to contain.
Crabtree said Clinton-Massie’s rushing attack, led by Carson Vanhoose, is as advertised. Very few throws were made as the Falcons gained yardage on the ground. Crabtree said it is a style of play Waverly doesn’t face often. The Tigers learned from last year’s 31-28 loss at Clinton-Massie, and they expect to learn from this loss as well.
“That’s a great football program. They’ve had a lot of success and they are very hard to handle,” said Crabtree. “We dug ourselves a hole early. We had to rely on our offense and get some stops defensively. We made some mistakes. You can’t afford to do that against good football teams. I wish Clinton-Massie the best of luck going forward. Hopefully we will meet them again in the playoffs in the future.”
The hosting Falcons put the first points on the scoreboard with a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Kody Zantene with 5:57 left in the opening quarter. Waverly was able to respond with a touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Wade Futhey into the hands of a leaping and spinning Penn Morrison. Mark Stulley, the holder on the extra point kick, had to scramble and was stopped short, making the score 7-6 with 4:26 left on the clock. That was as close as the Tigers could get.
Clinton-Massie responded by scoring on a 37-yard run. Then the Tigers put together a drive that took them all the way to the goal line where a fumble occurred, giving the ball back to the Falcons. The Waverly defense held Clinton-Massie’s offense to no gain and forced a punt. But a second Tiger fumble on the attempted catch of the punt gave the ball to the Falcons at midfield. The Falcons turned the opportunity into points, going up 21-6.
Waverly had a quick answer with Penn Morrison collecting the kickoff and returning it for a touchdown. Then Mark Stulley made a leaping grab in the corner of the end zone for the conversion, cutting the lead to 21-14. That was where it stood at the break.
Clinton-Massie came out in the third quarter and pushed the lead to two scores, 28-14, with another touchdown. That score held through the third quarter. Then the Falcons pushed it to 42-14 by breaking a 46-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Once again, the Tigers responded, driving down the field and scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Wade Futhey into the hands of Will Futhey. Keagan Smith connected on the point-after, cutting the lead to 42-21.
Smith and Will Futhey provided the next key sequence. Smith booted an onside kick in Will Futhey’s direction and he made the recovery. Then it was Wade Futhey to Will Futhey for a second time, using an 8-yard touchdown pass to draw the Tigers closer, 42-28.
The Tigers tried another onside kick and nearly recovered. But instead, the Falcons recovered and used the short field to score quickly, breaking a 45-yard run, making the lead 49-28.
Waverly’s final drive attempt ended with 1:47 left to play on a sack fumble with Clinton-Massie recovering.
The Tigers will lose a large class of seniors who have collected numerous accolades and been a part of many successes.
“These guys have been a part of a lot of success for our program. We hate to see them go,” said Crabtree. “We play for those who went before us and we set the standard for those who will come in the future. These guys have set a great standard for the young players and guys who will come in the future.”
Waverly ends the season with a record of 9-2.
