The Waverly Post 142 Jr. Shockers scored a run in five of the six innings they batted in as they defeated Utica Post 92 15-7 to open up state tournament play at Beavers Field in Lancaster Thursday. The Jr. Shockers collected seven hits and drew 13 walks in the win.
“We started off rough. Pitches weren’t located very well. We couldn’t get anything going our way, but our bats came out alive,” said Jr. Shockers head coach Trey Clemmons. “The home run in the bottom of the first helped our momentum, (the) dugout stayed up the whole game, and we scored in every inning except one. So we started off well and finished well.”
Utica Post 92 scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. They then took a 2-0 lead after another wild pitch, and a 3-0 lead on a two-out base hit.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Aodhan Queen hit a solo home run to right field to cut the Utica Post 92 lead to 3-1. Utica Post 92 scored on a two-out single in the second to take a 4-1 lead. Before the bottom of the second began, a heavy rain storm passed through causing a brief 25-minute delay.
“I told them to keep their heads up. We were down at the time. I knew if we jumped on them early, we could get them frustrated, and it worked out in our favor,” said Clemmons about the delay.
Once the game resumed, Malik Diack doubled to center field to lead off the inning. Chris Queen then singled, and Diack scored, cutting the lead to 4-2. Queen would then later score on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. After Garrett Moore drew a walk, he then came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4. Christian Horn then gave the Jr. Shockers a 5-4 lead, when he scored a run with two outs in the inning.
Utica Post 92 tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI single in the third. The Shockers then retook the lead in the bottom half. After loading the bases to begin the inning, Aodhan Queen scored on a wild pitch to give the Shockers a 6-5 lead. Hunter Edwards then scored on a wild pitch, and Diack scored on a fielder’s choice to give Waverly Post 142 an 8-5 lead after three.
Jase Hurd scored a run in the fourth to make it 9-5 before Moore singled in a run to make it 10-5. Carter Nickel then collected an RBI single, and Christian Horn drew an RBI walk to make it 12-5 after four innings. Utica Post 92 scored back-to back-runs with two out in the top half of the fifth to make it a 12-7 game.
The Shockers wouldn’t be able to push a run across on the bottom half. Hunter Edwards singled in the bottom of the sixth, as Christian Horn and Jase Hurd scored making it 14-7. Aodhan Queen then scored the final Jr. Shocker run of the night to make it 15-7, as they advanced to the winners bracket to face Sylvania Post 468.
Hunter Edwards led Waverly Post 142 going 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Malik Diack was 2-for-3 with a single, double, stolen base and scored three runs. Aodhan Queen was 1-for-2 with a home run, RBI, walk, and scored four runs. Chris Queen was 1-for-3 with a single, stolen base, and scored two runs. Garrett Moore was 1-for-1, and drew a team high four walks with an RBI. Carter Nickel was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Cole Borland and Jase Hurd both walked. Christian Horn collected an RBI and scored two runs.
Nickel earned the win on the mound, pitching 4-1/3 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing two hits. Quentin Hurd pitched 1-2/3 of an inning, striking out three, and Garrett Moore pitched an inning, striking out two batters.
“Our boys are having fun. They’re enjoying it. The dugout is the loudest it’s ever been,” said Clemmons. “So we’re going to come in tomorrow and pitch well, and the bats are going to stay alive and keep rolling.”
The Junior Shockers’ next game was set for Friday at 4 p.m. versus Sylvania Post 468. The tournament will continue into Saturday and Sunday if need be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.